Coach Dan Quinn Says Washington Commanders 'Starting a New Program Together' in OTAs
Teams across the NFL are getting their offseason programs off the ground but not all of them have the full buy-in of their players the way the Washington Commanders do.
This time of year it's not unusual to see players not showing up to voluntary practices as they hold out for contracts, simply chose to not volunteer their time, or opt for shooting commercials over preparing for the long season to come. But that's not something the Commanders are worried about this year as every key member of what will become the 2024 roster is in Ashburn, Virginia, and it's because they know how important this time is. Not just for the season, but for the future of the franchise and their roles in it.
“I think it shows how important it is," Washington head coach Dan Quinn said at the beginning of organized team activities (OTAs) last week. "They know they're starting a new program together, new offense, new defense, new special teams. And so, no one wants to be behind and have anything that would leave them any space as we're competing going forward. So, I'm not surprised that knowing this group as I do, with their connection, their chemistry together, that's a big part of it too.”
This time of year is important this season, there's no doubt about it, but with 40 contracts on the books set to expire at the end of this year there are just as many guys on the practice field looking to prove to Quinn they should be a part of the team's future then as much as they are now.
One of the guys you don't expect is fighting for his job this or next year is defensive tackle Daron Payne who said it's a plus to have all the guys in town and isn't letting any sense of security get in the way of his need to be prepared for the year to come.
"I pride myself in working hard during the season so I can be there and play through the entire season without being injured or off the field or missing any time," Payne said. "So I take that into my off-season training, train hard so I could be out there with the guys."
