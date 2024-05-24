Where Does Commanders Offensive Infrastructure Rank in 2024?
NFL offenses are always evolving. The running game used to be the go-to once upon a time, then it became important to throw the ball down the field, and now it's important to not only have an elite quarterback but also to have a balanced attack as a whole to keep defenses guessing.
The Commanders' offense could put up points last season, but they struggled to find much if any consistency. They have now reshuffled much of what was going on on that side of the ball by adding a few pieces, exchanging their former QB for No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, and bringing in Kliff Kingsbury to lead the offensive play-calling.
With the background now known about what offenses will look like in 2024, CBS Sports took a shot at capturing which offenses in the league are best positioned to be successful this upcoming season based on the quality of the team's QB and the pieces around him including the play-caller (head coach and/or OC), offensive line, pass-catchers (WR/TE), and running backs. Each position received a weighted grade from 1-5 with 1 being the lowest rating and 5 being the highest.
Per CBS' rankings, the Commanders' offense falls in Tier 5 where they are ranked as the 26th overall team in the NFL according to their ranking system. Washington almost received all average grades or higher in all categories but fell short when it came to their offensive line, receiving just a grade of 2.5. Their QB received a 3 as did their play-calling, while they received 3.5's for their pass-catchers and running backs.
"We don't really know what Kliff Kingsbury looks like when he's *just* the offensive coordinator, so we defaulted to an average grade for him here," the article reads. "Jayden Daniels gets the top-five quarterback pick rating, and the pass-catcher and running back situations feel like they are ever-so-slightly above-average in Washington. There's a bit of a gap between the Commies at 26 and the Seahawks at 25, but we didn't feel like it there was enough of a difference among this entire group to do another tier break here."
The biggest concern for the Commanders is clearly their offensive line. Last season it seemed like former QB Sam Howell was having to escape the pocket well before he even had a chance to look downfield. They did do a little work on it this offseason, but it will be imperative to keep their young rookie clean to give him time to utilize his special abilities. Outside of that, it is hard to imagine the Commanders' offense not being one of the more elite groups in the league next season.
