How Does Deebo Samuel Trade Request Change Commanders' Talks With WR Terry McLaurin?

The Washington Commanders should be acting fast in terms of agreeing to a new deal with Terry McLaurin

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel has requested a trade this offseason. Believe it or not, this does affect the Washington Commanders and their relationship with fourth-year pro Terry McLaurin.

McLaurin, who was drafted in the third round of the same class as Samuel, has been Washington's go-to target. He's posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons while working with five different quarterbacks. As a rookie, recorded a team-high seven touchdowns.

Washington naturally doesn't want to move off McLaurin. Then again, its inability to start a dialogue with his camp on a contract extension is just as concerning given that fact that receivers seem to be leaving contending franchises to join clubs with a big salary caps.

According to reports, McLaurin will not participate in upcoming on-field voluntary offseason workouts until he has a new deal in place. Normally, this wouldn't be a problem since the workouts are voluntary. No one will be fined and players who skip aren't viewed in a lesser light toward the public.

It's different with McLaurin this year. With each passing day, time is allocated to three other franchises looking to extend their top receiver entering the final year of the respective deals as well.

The Seattle Seahawks could extend D.K. Metcalf. The same could happen with the Tennessee Titans and A.J. Brown. Samuel could either be traded for a massive overhaul or San Francisco might be willing to front the cash.

The longer Washington waits, the more it risks watching the price expand by the minute. Eventually, the Commanders could be cross the path of "overpaying" for a receiver who could have agreed to a more serviceable deal prior to the start of a new year.

Extending receivers on lucrative contracts isn't just a 2022 thing. In 2019, the New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with Michael Thomas on a five-year $100 million extension. A year later Dallas Cowboys gave Amari Cooper a similar deal.

The Arizona Cardinals traded for Houston Texans All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins and offered his a new contract with an annual salary of $27.5 million. The Los Angeles Chargers also came to terms on a deal with slot receiver Keenan Allen worth over $80 million.

The Christian Kirk contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars reset the market once more at the start of free agency. Kirk, who never has surpassed 1,000 yards or 80 receptions in a single season, signed a four-year deal worth $72 million. His annual salary is now $18 million.

This changed the asking price for top targets such as Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill. Adams reportedly was ready for a change, thus leading to his trade to the Las Vegas Raiders and new extension worth $28 million per year. Hill, was initially was in final talks with the Kansas City Chiefs, but after the Adams extension, he wanted more money.

Kansas City wasn't willing to budge on the price, thus leading to his trade to the Miami Dolphins. He'll downgrade at quarterback, but upgrade in salary, earned a league-high $30 million APY.

McLaurin likely isn't a trade target for any team. There's been no inclination that he wants to leave Washington, nor that Washington is interested in moving him for even a substantial offer.

The problem with Washington waiting for another team to sign a 2019 receiver is that the asking price will rise. At some point, an average salary of say $20-$22 million changes to $25-27 million instead.

McLaurin has been the definition of consistent since arriving in Ashburn. He's the team's most efficient offensive weapon and his production hasn't diminished regardless of the off-field incidents or constant carousel of quarterbacks taking snaps.

He also is only one of three Washington players in the last decade to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season, joining the likes of Pierre Garcon (2013, 2016) and DeSean Jackson (2014, 2016). Does that factor into negotiation?

Washington must set aside money to extend long-term pieces on the defensive side football as well. Defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne is in the final year of his rookie deal. The Commanders can also begin extension talks with star pass rusher Chase Young following the 2022 campaign.

It why getting a deal with McLaurin — who turns 27 this season — might be the top priority in terms of who is extended first. Finding consistent playmakers has been a problem for Washington in year's past.

The last thing the Commanders can do is hope that the other three franchises with similar receiver concerns don't extend an offer in the coming weeks. It could end up being the reason McLaurin plays elsewhere in 2023 or beyond.