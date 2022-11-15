Commanders Shocking Eagles at Halftime in Offensive Shootout

The Washington Commanders will hit the locker rooms leading 20-14 over the Philadelphia Eagles after an action-packed first 30 minutes of Monday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field.

The contest started in auspicious fashion for the Commanders, as a penalty on the opening kickoff buried them deep in their own territory. They went three-and-out, but a roughing-the/punter penalty on the Eagles gave Washington a fresh set of downs.

However, quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders offense failed to capitalize. Heinicke was strip-sacked by Philadelphia defensive end Josh Sweat and the home team recovered, setting up a short field for their opening drive.

Led by signal caller Jalen Hurts, the Eagles posted a quick-strike touchdown drive, with Hurts punching in a quarterback sneak from a yard out to cap off a three-play, 18-yard, 51-second series.

Washington responded, putting together a methodical drive led by the ground game with a few chunk plays through the air from Heinicke, who found receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson for 26 and 14 yards, respectively.

Running back Antonio Gibson finished the 13-play, 75-yard drive in style, running in a one-yard touchdown on his fourth carry of the possession to draw even with the undefeated NFC East leaders.

Hurts and the Eagles offense immediately went back to work, marching 78 yards on just nine plays, as the third-year passer found five different receivers and was aided by a 30-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Commanders cornerback Benjamin St. Juste.

The drive concluded with a six-yard completion from Hurts to tight end Dallas Goedert, putting Philadelphia back on top after a pair of assertive of drives.

The first quarter ended with four possessions: fumble, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown - no shortage of action over the first 15 minutes.

Washington continued the back-and-forth affair, converting a pair of third downs before being stopped short on 3rd and 1 and not getting the play off on a fourth down attempt. Joey Slye's 44-yard field goal sneaked through, cutting the visitors' deficit to 14-10.

In need of its first stop of the night, the Commanders defense rose to the occasion. After Hurts found receiver DeVonta Smith for 15 yards on 3rd and 5, he took a deep shot for star receiver AJ Brown ... but was intercepted by safety Darrick Forrest, who snatched the ball away and gave it back to his offense.

Washington's offense continued its impressive evening by driving 86 yards on 16 plays, headlined by a 4th and 2 conversion on a run from Curtis Samuel and a physical one-yard rushing touchdown by rookie Brian Robinson Jr.

After 25 minutes on the sideline, the Eagles offense went three-and-out, killing just 27 seconds of clock and giving the ball right back to Heinicke.

The Commanders offense snuck just inside Slye's field goal range, and he connected on a career-long 58-yarder to put Washington up 20-14.

Heinicke finished the half 12 of 21 for 145 yards. The Commanders were led on the ground by Robinson Jr., who took 16 carries for 60 yards and a score. McLaurin was the team's leading receiver with six receptions for 76 yards on eight targets.

As for Philadelphia, Hurts was just nine of 15 for 77 yards and a score while tossing just his third interception of the year. He was also the Eagles' leading rusher with 13 yards on two runs. Smith was his primary target, catching four passes for 38 yards on six targets.

The Eagles haven't trailed in the second half all season, but that streak will officially come to an end when the teams exit the locker rooms.

Philadelphia will get the ball to start the second half, looking to limit its time trailing as much as possible, while Washington is just 30 minutes away from taking down the NFL's last unbeaten.

