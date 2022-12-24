Commanders Have 'Plan' to Bench Taylor Heinicke vs. 49ers, Return to Carson Wentz?

Taylor Heinicke has taken over as the Washington Commanders starting quarterback, but could that change against the San Francisco 49ers?

Taylor Heinicke is set to start his ninth straight game for the Washington Commanders under center, but he may be on the hot seat.

According to FOX Sports, Ron Rivera has a "plan" that may involve benching Heinicke and going back to original starter Carson Wentz should he struggle against the league's No. 1 defense.

NFL Network is also reporting that the "leash is getting shorter" for Heinicke after poor performances against the New York Giants in the past two games.

Heinicke was named the starter after Wentz underwent finger surgery in Week 7 and took the job after winning four of his first five starts. When Wentz returned, Heinicke kept the starting job, but Heinicke has only come out victorious in one start since the declaration.

Heinicke has thrown for 1,693 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games for the Commanders this season, while Wentz has recorded 1,489 yards and 10 scores against six picks.

With the Commanders on the fringe of a playoff berth, the pressure is on in Washington, and the drastic times may call for drastic measures at the quarterback position.

Heinicke and the Commanders face the 49ers at 4:05 p.m. inside Levi's Stadium, while Wentz waits for another potential opportunity on the sideline.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here