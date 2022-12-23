Commanders vs. 49ers Christmas Eve Preview: Playoff Push For Washington

The Washington Commanders hit the road to play the San Francisco 49ers from Levi's Stadium in a Christmas Eve matchup with playoff implications.

The Washington Commanders hit the road to play the San Francisco 49ers from Levi's Stadium in a Christmas Eve matchup with playoff implications.

Following their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants, the Commanders have a 35 percent chance of making the playoffs. Currently, the Commanders hold the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.

This Saturday, Heinicke, Brian Robinson Jr. and the Commanders are faced with the tough task of finding offensive momentum against a 49ers defense that is best in the league this season, allowing just 15 points per game.

Washington's defense will face San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The Commanders could receive a boost with the impending return of defensive end Chase Young. San Francisco is coming off a 21-13 win vs. the Seattle Seahawks that clinched the NFC West title.

RECORDS: Washington Commanders (7-6-1) vs. San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

ODDS: The Commanders are 7.5-point underdogs vs. the 49ers.

GAME TIME: Saturday, December 24th, 2022, at 4:05 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

TV: CBS

THE FINAL WORD: Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. after Washington's loss to the Giants:

"I think we just took a little too long to get started," Robinson said. "On offense and defense, we waited too long to get in our rhythm, and it affected us later in the game. We gotta come out fast throughout the first half and carry on to the second half."

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here