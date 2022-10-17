Commanders BREAKING: QB Carson Wentz OUT 4-6 Weeks; IR Possibility?

The Washington Commanders season is taking another turn Monday after it was revealed that quarterback Carson Wentz will be out 4-6 weeks. NFL Network was the first to report the news.

"#Commanders QB Carson Wentz is facing a recovery time of roughly 4-6 weeks and Injured Reserve is a consideration, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo," insider Ian Rapoport tweeted. "He’s currently in Los Angeles meeting with a hand specialist because of his fractured ring finger."

Wentz hurt his finger in Thursday's 12-7 win against the Chicago Bears, where he played through the pain but threw for just 99 yards.

With Wentz out for at least a month, he is expected to miss games against the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts (reunion opportunity missed), Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles. There's also a chance he misses games against the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons.

Wentz is missing a crucial stretch of the season where the Commanders will likely have their season made or broken. Now, Washington must operate with a backup quarterback.

For the second straight season, Taylor Heinicke is expected to be thrust into the starting role. Last season, Heinicke started 15 games for Washington last season, throwing for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Commanders like Heinicke, but not enough to keep him as the starter despite playing most of the snaps at quarterback last season. Washington also drafted North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell in the fifth round of this year's draft, but he's been inactive for all six of the team's games so far.

The Commanders, sans Wentz, play their next game Sunday against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

