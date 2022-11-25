The relationship between Washington Commanders' quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz is something that isn't often seen.

Wentz, signed from the Indianapolis Colts to be the starter, saw a finger injury sideline him after the Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears. In stepped Heinicke, who then rattled off four wins in five games, much to his teammates' delight. Such was his impressive form that head coach Ron Rivera named him the starter going forward. That had the potential to create animosity between the two quarterbacks.

It hasn't. In fact, as Heinicke explains, the pair have a great relationship.

"He's been really good," Heinicke said of Wentz. "He's been in all the meetings, he's been at practice, he's been helping me out a lot. Our relationship has been great ever since he's gotten here. I understand it must be tough on him the last several weeks, but he's put that aside, and he's helped me out a lot. So, it's a lot of credit to him and speaks to his character."

That kind of team-first attitude from Wentz has enabled Heinicke to step in and, as he says, "keep the ball rolling" on his NFL career.

"Yeah, he's been a great teammate ever since he's gotten here," Heinicke said. "Even more so, he's a great person. To have us all at his house, it's gonna be really nice. It'll be really fun tomorrow, and I think we're all gonna enjoy it."

Heinicke has every reason to enjoy it, despite Wentz returning to practice this week. His 4-1 record as a starter has the Commanders pushing for an unlikely playoff berth ahead of a crucial NFC showdown against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here