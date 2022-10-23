The Washington Commanders offense is back in business after scoring its first touchdown of the day.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, starting his first game of the season after Carson Wentz was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) threw his first touchdown of the season to running back Antonio Gibson.

The nine-yard pass capped off a 12-play, 83-yard drive that cut the Commanders' deficit to a single score.

Here's a look at the play ...

For Gibson, it's his first receiving touchdown of the season and just the fourth of his three-year career. With the catch, Gibson became the eighth running back in franchise history to record at least 700 receiving yards in his first three seasons in Washington.

The offense held the ball on consecutive drives for the first half of the second quarter after Heinicke threw a pick-six on the previous drive to Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell.

It also took Heinicke until the second quarter to come up with a completion.

It's taken the offense some time to wake up, but now it appears the team is in full swing and after trailing 14-3, Washington is right back in the game.

The Packers hold a 14-10 lead midway through the second quarter.

