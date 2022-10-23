Commanders WR Jahan Dotson OUT vs. Green Bay; Will Packers OT David Bakhtiari Play?

LANDOVER, Md. -- Stop me if you've heard this before, but the Washington Commanders are playing a winnable game this weekend.

The question isn't whether or not Washington can win, it's whether they actually beat the Green Bay Packers or not.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still great. Running back Aaron Jones is still one of the best in the league, but beyond those two, Green Bay hasn't been able to generate much offense in the early stretch of this season.

Of course, the Commanders know what's that like, as today's matchup features two teams that had higher aspirations than the records each currently holds.

Coming into the weekend, we already knew Washington would be without cornerback William Jackson III (back), tight end Logan Thomas (calf), quarterback Carson Wentz (finger, placed on injured reserve), running back Jonathan Williams (knee), cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (knee, placed on injured reserve).

They also determined that receiver Dyami Brown (groin) would not be active this weekend. And just hours before kickoff, Washington also determined they'd be without rookie receiver, Jahan Dotson.

Here are the Commanders and Packers not playing in Week 7 ...

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INACTIVE PLAYERS

WR Jahan Dotson (Hamstring)

WR Dyami Brown (Groin)

CB William Jackson III (Back)

RB Jonathan Williams (Knee)

TE Logan Thomas (Calf)

G Chris Paul

GREEN BAY PACKERS INACTIVE PLAYERS

OT David Bakhtiari (Knee)

WR Randall Cobb (Ankle)

DL Jonathan Ford

LB Jonathan Garvin

OL Jake Hanson (Biceps)

OT Luke Tenuta

WR Christian Watson (Hamstring)

The Commanders and Packers kick off at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field.

