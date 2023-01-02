With the quarterback picture hazy at best for the Washington Commanders, former coach Jay Gruden says there's one clear option for who the team should target this offseason.

The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason.

Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career.

Along with him came a lot of baggage and distrust.

After his horrid performance in a 24-10 loss where Wentz threw three interceptions, it's hard to find anyone who wants to see him wearing burgundy and gold next year.

So who should lead the Commanders in 2023?

Former Washington coach Jay Gruden says target No. 1 should be Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

"He's got a lot of good football left and somebody's going to go after him hard," Gruden said on the Russell and Medhurst Show following the latest Commanders loss. "I would be very surprised if it wasn't here...he's smart, he's a great leader, and somebody will be glad to have him."

A second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Carr has spent his entire nine-year career with the Raiders and has led them to five seasons of at least seven-win football.

He was a Pro Bowler three years in a row from 2015-2017, but was recently benched and even sent away from the facility by Las Vegas after going 6-9 in the first 15 games of this season.

It's clear now, that his future doesn't fit with what the Raiders see ahead for them.

But could he really fit in Washington and in offensive coordinator Scott Turner's system?

"Yeah, for sure. You can do a lot of things with Derek Carr," Gruden said. "And that's what (Gruden's brother and former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden) really liked about him. My brother called three or four plays in the huddle and once they got the formation set and saw what the defense was doing they could audible to the play that would best suit that defense and how to attack."

If you've ever heard a coach Gruden play-call, you know getting one of them can spin heads, let alone four.

So, intelligence is there. And leadership isn't much of a question.

After all, receiver Davante Adams forced his way out of the Green Bay Packers organization and away from quarterback Aaron Rodgers just to play with Carr.

But Carr is also in the early years of a big contract that promises him north of $30 million next season, and more than $40 million the two years following.

The Commanders are currently projected to have around $20 million in salary cap space entering next season.

Trading for Carr, and subsequently moving on from Wentz, would move that figure to less than $14 million before any other moves were made.

Is that too rich for Washington to consider?

Maybe.

But Gruden knows one thing about Carr, "He's gotta be the No. 1 on everybody's list right now as far as next year's quarterback if you need one."

And the Commanders certainly appear to be in need of one.

