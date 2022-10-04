Jahan Dotson is on pace currently to finish top three in receptions, and No. 1 in receiving touchdowns by a rookie receiver in Washington Commanders franchise history.

His first-quarter performance has him as 20/1 odds currently to become this year's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

An award last won by a Washington rookie in 2012 by quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Of course, the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 4 could hurt those chances.

Coach Ron Rivera said Monday it could cost the promising rookie a couple of weeks in missed games.

Something worth noting is that Griffin missed a game in his first season as well, but was still able to earn the honor.

After producing 99 yards of offense with three touchdowns in his first two games, Dotson was the favorite to win the award this year.

But then a 10-yard scoreless game against the Philadelphia Eagles knocked his chances down a bit before his bounce-back performance against the Dallas Cowboys brought the odds up back up a bit.

While his Week 4 stat line didn't help get Washington their second win of the year, it did bring him back into the fold with 20/1 odds currently, tied for ninth best.

There was only one quarterback selected in the first round of this year's NFL Draft.

Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers is also the only quarterback with better odds than Dotson's while five other receivers stand in his way at the moment.

Of those five, three are fellow first-round picks, including Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints who was recently named NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month at the end of September.

As the Commanders franchise has struggled, we've gotten far too comfortable celebrating the individual accomplishments that didn't result in team success.

Still, it's important to recognize the play of those doing well, as they'll surely help solve the puzzle of why Washington can change just about everything but their tendency to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.