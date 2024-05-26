Washington Commanders Rookie LB Jordan Magee a 'Do-It-All' Player for New Defense
With the 139th pick in the NFL Draft the Washington Commanders selected Temple Owls linebacker Jordan Magee.
"Magee lacks ideal size but plays with good strength and aggression and is able to bounce off bigger bodies to find his way to tackle tries from challenging angles," Lance Zierlein said of Magee in his NFL.com draft profile ahead of the Commanders selecting him in the fifth round. "He has a good early trigger, but his sideline-to-sideline range is average. Magee needs to prove he can make plays with better discipline in order to become more than a solid backup with special teams value."
The good news for Washington is with free agent additions at linebacker the team doesn't need Magee to be a Day 3 dynamo. They just need him to play his role, and play it to the best of his ability.
Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu are newly arriving linebackers that have everyone excited to see what the unit can contribute in 2024 after being a woefully understaffed group over the past few seasons.
"He's not unlike (Frankie) Luvu, who has become one of the NFL's best linebackers..."- USA Today's Doug Farrar on Jordan Magee
Jamin Davis, a first round linebacker selection just three years ago, looks now to be relegated to a third linebacker role and has even been spotted getting some work in on the edge as the Commanders' new coaching staff looks to find ways to use him that may elevate his play over what we've seen thus far. And that's where Magee comes in.
Because the team declined to exercise Davis' fifth-year option this offseason Davis currently has no future in Washington beyond this season, and if Magee shows he can carry a significant role then that future may not exist locally at all.
"A do-it-all player, Magee had six sacks and 20 total pressures for the Owls last season, as well as 54 solo tackles, 41 stops, and 12 catches allowed on 16 targets for 85 yards, 41 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, no interceptions, two pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 86.7," USA Today's Doug Farrar wrote about Magee, identifying him as the team's best draft sleeper pick. "He's not unlike Luvu, who has become one of the NFL's best linebackers in three years with the Jets and three more with the Panthers. Luvu was a "too small" guy who went undrafted out of Washington State back in 2018, so maybe he can tell the 6' 1⅜", 228-pound Magee that it's not how you start, it's where you finish."
