How Washington Commanders Top-Ranked NFL Draft Class Impacts Overall Athleticism Rank
The Washington Commanders targeting one thing above all in the NFL Draft this year, and that thing was athleticism. Lots of it.
According to their relative athletic score (RAS) the Commanders had the top average score of any other NFL team in the draft coming in at a 9.427 average out of a possible 10.
Leading the way is offensive tackle Brandon Coleman with a score of 9.97, though that came at guard, a position Washington does not intend to use him in.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels and defensive tackle Johnny Newton didn't test, so their athleticism wasn't part of the calculation. However, we can all believe had they tested, the numbers would have been just as high if not higher.
"The Commanders had a highly athletic draft class, but they're still ranked 20th for their roster,"- Kent Lee Platte, Creator of RAS
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. scored a 9.75, so we can assume Daniels would have been in the same area or even higher had he decided to test.
That focus on athleticism is no surprise to those who have paid close attention to the message general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn have been sending this offseason.
The duo intends to turn Washington football into an aggressive, explosive, and - well - athletic brand that will have other NFL teams spending hours of time trying to figure out how to fully contain it.
However, as much work as the two did on bringing the top athletes in the draft to the Commanders the overall roster ranks just 20th in the NFL as it stands today.
"The Commanders had a highly athletic draft class, but they're still ranked 20th for their roster," Kent Lee Platte, the creator of RAS, tweeted recently. "The last three classes have been around this area or higher, so might be a renewed focus on athleticism there."
Certainly the two classes before Peters and Quinn's arrival brought athletes like wide receiver Jahan Dotson, running back Brian Robinson Jr., cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, and safety Quan Martin to Washington, but the style of play never truly emphasized the full athletic ability of those players.
This new staff plans to do that, and even more after bringing in their own batch of athletic rookies.
Cornerback Mike Sainristil had the lowest RAS of any Commanders draft pick, coming in at 8.51 out of a possible 10.
