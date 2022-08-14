Skip to main content

Commander Sam? Washington Rookie QB Impresses In Debut vs. Panthers

Fifth-round pick Sam Howell proved his worth during the Commanders loss to the Panthers.

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was looking for efficiency from his offense Saturday in front of the home crowd at FedEx Field. For the most part, he found it during four quarters of football.

The attention will likely turn to quarterback Carson Wentz following the Commanders 23-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers. It should for good reason. Wentz cared more about consistency and accuracy over big-time throws and velocity.

And it worked in his favor.

Sure, in the 21 snaps he was given, Wentz performed up to standard. He wasn't the only quarterback for Washington that put on a show and made Rivera feel comfortable at the position going into the regular season.

The other? Sam Howell, a fifth-round pick out of North Carolina that might give Wentz a run for his money should the former No. 2 pick begin to regress at any point in the season.

"Sam did a nice job. He played like he did in college," Rivera said postgame. "This is a guy that is very smart, got a good arm, very athletic, runs well with the ball. He’s a guy the more he learns the better he is going to become. He is a guy that has a bright future.”

Howell entered the game with nine minutes remaining in the third quarter. Not every pass was pretty. They also weren't always on-point. But what Howell missed with the arm, he made up for with his mobility as a runner.

His longest play of the afternoon was a 40-yard pass to receiver Alex Erickson. He led two drives down the field for a pair of touchdowns while also taking over eight minutes off the clock. On third down, Howell went 2-of-5, but he also managed to pick up nine first downs.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Antonio Gibson

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson Shares Thoughts on 'Very Frustrating' Fumble

Gibson struggled in his 2022 debut Saturday.

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_18864561
Play

Commanders QB Carson Wentz in Preseason Loss: Predictable or Promising?

Washington Commanders new quarterback Carson Wentz showed consistency in his first start.

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
17 hours ago
RB, Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders
Play

Panthers 23, Commanders 21: Washington Studs/Duds From Preseason Loss

Who stood out for the right reasons, and for the wrong ones, as Washington drops its first game of the preseason.

By David Harrison21 hours ago
21 hours ago

And when the pocket collapsed, Howell took off running. His first run was for a gain of a yard. The next? A 17-yard scramble for the score in the third quarter.

"I saw a little hole, so I just tried to tuck it, run it, and make a play," Howell said. "I ran the ball a lot in college, so it’s something I'm kind of used to.”

Howell finished 9-of-16 passing for 145 yards. He tacked on another 19 yards with his legs with three carries. And he led Washington down to score twice, one of which kept them in the game with minutes remaining.

Howell said the game is different compared to his time at Chapel Hill, primarily in terms of rushing. With the Tar Heels, he scored 17 rushing touchdowns, including 11 in his final season. But in the pros, defenses move faster. Linebackers can decipher plays at alarming speeds. It's just something he'll have to get used to.

"You can see it in practice, but you can’t really see it until you get to the games," Howell said. "I would definitely say just the speed of the game.”

Where does Howell go from here? He has two games to not only show Rivera he's worthy of making the final 53-man roster, but also perhaps become the No. 2 option behind Wentz. And even with a stellar start, Howell isn't satisfied with his outing.

Little errors can go a long way in the pros. Howell is set to correct the minor mistakes so the big plays can occur in the future.

Said Howell: “I definitely left some plays out there though and there’s some things I can improve on and build on from this game, so I just can’t wait to watch the film and get back to work."

Howell will get another opportunity to impress Saturday when the Commanders face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Antonio Gibson
News

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson Shares Thoughts on 'Very Frustrating' Fumble

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
USATSI_18864561
News

Commanders QB Carson Wentz in Preseason Loss: Predictable or Promising?

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
RB, Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders
News

Panthers 23, Commanders 21: Washington Studs/Duds From Preseason Loss

By David Harrison21 hours ago
gettyimages-1414664557-612x612
News

Panthers Top Commanders: Sam Howell 2 TDs in Last-Second Loss

By Washington Football Staff21 hours ago
brian robinson jr
News

Brian Robinson Jr. Dazzling Debut: Should Commanders Rookie Start Over Antonio Gibson?

By Zach Dimmitt21 hours ago
Carson Wentz
News

Panthers 23, Commanders 21: 4th Quarter Comeback Falls Short For Washington

By Jeremy Brener21 hours ago
Brian Robinson Running Back, Washington Commanders
News

Panthers 23, Commanders 21 Notebook: Rookie Rally Falls Short

By David Harrison21 hours ago
Sam Howell, Washington Commanders
News

WATCH: Commanders Rookie QB Sam Howell Scores First NFL TD

By Jeremy Brener and Arnav Sharma22 hours ago