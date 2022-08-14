Commanders QB Carson Wentz in Preseason Loss: Predictable or Promising?

Carson Wentz was given a "pitch count'' for his Washington Commanders debut. Coach Ron Rivera said that the former No. 2 pick would be limited to "about 15-20 plays" against the Carolina Panthers

Wentz just hit the over at 21 snaps in the 23-21 loss at FedEx Field Saturday. There are throws he'll want back, like a quick pass to tight end Curtis Hodges in double coverage. Other check-down throws were perhaps regrettable, but more a product of play design having an open receiver downfield.

For the most part, Wentz looked comfortable in coordinator Scott Turner's offense in the Commanders’ first preseason game. And while critics will pan his decision-making to short throws instead of deep passes, that's not what Washington is looking for in a game with little vaule.

The Commanders need consistency. Wentz — who finished 10 of 13 for 74 yards and a touchdown — provided that.

"He threw a very catchable ball and delivered it on time," Rivera said postgame. "I thought he went through his progressions the way he needed to. I thought he handled the huddle well."

Washington believes its roster can make the postseason. Sure, the Dallas Cowboys remain the NFC East favorites. Yes, the Philadelphia Eagles' draft weekend could go down as one of the best in recent memory. Yet Washington still has a chance.

Does Wentz provide that? He could, depending on what version takes the field during the regular season. The one that fans remember from his 2017 MVP-caliber season is what many in the building are hoping for.

Wentz isn't viewed as a one-year rental. Washington wouldn't have traded its third-round pick and swapped second-round selections with the Indianapolis Colts for a bridge. But now at 29, Wentz has to earn the starting role past Week 18.

One way keep the starting job with balance throws and proper decision-making. And he was about as balanced as one could be Saturday.

Take, for instance, Wentz's second drive. Top receiver Terry McLaurin could have made a contested catch against Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson. It also could have led to an incompletion and another three-and-out.

Wentz checked down to tight end Amari Rogers for a 4-yard gain and the drive continued.

How about on the next series when he connected with McLaurin for a gain of 16? That was followed up with a swing pass to rookie running back Brian Robinson for a gain of nine. On another third down, Wentz could have tried to go deep to McLaurin, but elected to to go short with an 8-yard slant to receiver Curtis Samuel.

Again, the drive continued.

"They got into a really good rhythm as far as Scott's play calling," Rivera said. "You can almost see Carson anticipating it, as he was getting the call, step right into the huddle and really just take command of it, spit it out, and then get to the line."

When arriving from Indianapolis, Wentz's reputation was known as a "big-risk, bigger-reward" passer.

It's been a point of emphasis for Wentz throughout training camp to focus on efficient throws rather than big ones. His goal for August has been to build chemistry with his targets like McLaurin, Samuel and rookie Jahan Dotson.

In a sense, one could see it during his three drives. Wentz finished with a completion rating of nearly 77 percent. He capped off his final drive with three consecutive third-down completions to set up a Robinson 1-yard touchdown run.

"It wasn’t perfect, but it was good to get our feet wet offensively for one, slower start unfortunately but I thought that third drive was good for us to get out there and stay on the field and convert some third downs and finish in the endzone," Wentz said.

Is this the new-and-improved Wentz than can lead Washington to the postseason? One preseason game isn't enough to dictate anything. For now, it's a step in the right direction.

Consistency was the term Rivera used for what he wanted to see from his offense Saturday. Going 4 of 5 on third down and finding the end zone seems consistent. And perhaps those numbers would've been higher if not for an Antonio Gibson fumble.

The coaching staff has been pleased with Wentz's control of the huddle. Players seem to be adjusted to him commanding respect and taking charge at the line of scrimmage.

All are factors needed for a franchise quarterback. All are boxes that can be checked off for Wentz entering Week 2 of the preseason.