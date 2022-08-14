Commanders RB Antonio Gibson Shares Thoughts on 'Very Frustrating' Fumble

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson is probably kicking himself a little bit after fumbling the ball in his final carry of Saturday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Gibson fumbled the ball late in the first quarter, which allowed the Panthers to score a touchdown on the ensuing drive. That touchdown proved important as the Panthers won 23-21.

Here's what Gibson had to say about that fateful play ...

“Just got to hold the ball all the way down," Gibson said. "Had ball security and was low to the ground and I let up. I just got to have it all the way up until the ground.”

The fumble brought back a pattern seen in the 2021 season, where Gibson fumbled the ball six times compared to just one in his 2020 rookie season.

The preseason fumble won't cost Gibson his starting job, but with third-round rookie Brian Robinson Jr. excelling in his professional debut and scoring a touchdown, there might be a tad bit of pressure to perform.

The idea of bringing Robinson into the fold wasn't initially to take Gibson's job, but rather complement the third-year running back. Last year, Gibson ran the ball 258 times in 16 games. Only Jonathan Taylor, Najee Harris and Joe Mixon had more carries. The hope is that with some help from Robinson that Gibson will have more durability and less fumbles.

Even though it was only a preseason game, Gibson was still very hard on himself after fumbling.

"[It's] very frustrating," Gibson said. "Can’t have that though. Its a big time, big game league, cant have that happen. I can't do nothing but move on to the next play. Correct what I need to correct and keep it moving.”

Gibson and the Commanders will keep it moving when they return to practice this week and hope for better results in Saturday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.