ASHBURN, Va. -- Following their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants the Washington Commanders have a 35 percent chance of making the playoffs.

A win against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16 with no further help ups that number to 66 percent.

Lose and Washington's chances drop down to 22 percent and get even worse depending on what other NFC contenders do this weekend.

Obviously, you can call this a 'must win' and while you'd be mathematically incorrect, there's a lot of logic to support the idea.

All eyes will be on defensive end Chase Young again as we continue to wait and see when he might make his season debut.

But there are also some other players to keep an eye on.

Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, for example.

With that in mind, here's the practice report from Tuesday, one day earlier due to the Commanders' Saturday game this weekend.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS TUESDAY PRACTICE REPORT

DNP

OG Saahdiq Charles (Concussion)

LIMITED

S Kam Curl (Ankle)

RB Antonio Gibson (Foot)

OG Andrew Norwell (Shoulder)

CB Benjamin St-Juste (Ankle)

DE Chase Young (Knee)

FULL

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (Quad)

*Washington conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday. All practice designations are estimations.

