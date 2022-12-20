Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Playing His Way Into Rookie of the Year Conversation

Washington Commanders' third-round pick is proving to be one of the most valuable in his class.

Not many discussed Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. as a potential fit in the days and weeks leading to the NFL Draft.

But once he was selected, it didn't take anyone long to see why and to get excited about his potential.

Through Washington's offseason programs and training camp Robinson emerged as the team's top back and was in line to be the season-opening starter.

Until he was shot in a robbery attempt that cost him the first four weeks of his rookie year, and most likely a shot at being the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

And truth be told, it took Robinson a few games to really get up to speed.

Something he acknowledged himself.

But the rookie started showing some of that promise we'd all been so excited to witness right around Week 10 when he collected 86 yards on the ground and a score in the Commanders' upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

And that's when he played himself back into the honors conversation, a race he currently sits in sixth place, with 28/1 odds and three games left to play.

It could appear insurmountable.

But then, there weren't a lot of people expecting what Robinson has done so far, after what happened at the end of August.

If you take his numbers since returning and extrapolate them over a 17-game season, he's playing at a 1,200-yard, nine-touchdown pace.

Those numbers would have put Robinson in line to be a top-five rookie back in franchise history.

And perhaps could have landed him recognition as the best offensive rookie in his class.

Still, to be on the list at this stage after missing four games for Washington while his classmates got their seasons started is impressive by itself.

