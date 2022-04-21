Skip to main content

Commanders NFL Schedule Release Coming Next Month; Who Will Washington Play?

Time to start planning some fall trips soon!

Mark your calendars! The NFL announced Thursday it will reveal the Washington Commanders and rest of the league's full schedule May 12.

Commanders-Carson-Wentz-Colts-2022-NFL-Offseason

Carson Wentz

Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin

Antonio Gibson

Antonio Gibson

How does the scheduling format work?

Six games are made up from their NFC East opponents (home and away with the usual NFC East suspects). Four are against teams from another division within the conference (these games are on a rotating three-year cycle), with four being played against teams from the AFC (on a rotating four-year cycle). Two games are played within NFC, based on the standings of the prior year. And finally one game will be played against an AFC team, also based on the prior year.

Good news: the Commanders have nine home games in 2022 because in the first season of the 17-game format it had nine on the road.

The 2022 opponents:

Home: Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants.

Road: Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants.

Since Washington finished third in the NFC East, that means it will play the third-place schedule.

Chase Young

Chase Young

Jonathan Allen | Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Allen

William Jackson

William Jackson III

While the full schedule won't be released for three weeks, the NFL will reveal parts of the schedule earlier, beginning next week during the NFL Draft with the first Thursday Night Football matchup on Amazon Prime Video.

International games will be revealed May 4, but the Commanders will be staying stateside as all the international opponents are not on the road schedule next season.

Select games will also be revealed during the week of May 9 leading up to the full schedule release May 12.

