Skip to main content

Commanders Snap Counts: Who Will Replace Injured RG Trai Turner?

The Washington Commanders have been injured on the offensive line. This week's snap counts show us how the team responded with in-game injuries over the weekend.

The Washington Commanders' offensive line is piling up injuries at an incredible rate.

During the team's loss over the weekend against the Dallas Cowboys, right guard Trai Turner left the game with a leg injury ... and it will force him to miss time.

"It's just now a matter of strengthening it so he can hold the point a little bit better so he can move a little bit more fluid," head coach Ron Rivera said. "It's one of those things, you rush your guy back and that's on us and we'll just make sure he's right.”

Turner came out early in the game, and this week's snap counts give us a look at who replaced him.

Here's a look at the offensive snap counts ...

PlayerSnapsPercentage

Charles Leno Jr., OT

74

100

Andrew Norwell, G

74

100

Sam Cosmi, OT

74

100

Carson Wentz, QB

74

100

Nick Martin, C

74

100

Terry McLaurin, WR

70

95

Saahdiq Charles, G

63

85

Curtis Samuel, WR

58

78

Logan Thomas, TE

55

74

Jahan Dotson, WR

44

59

J.D. McKissic, RB

38

51

John Bates, TE

30

41

Antonio Gibson, RB

30

41

Dyami Brown, WR

21

28

Armani Rogers, TE

11

15

Trai Turner, G

11

15

Jonathan Williams, RB

6

8

Cam Sims, WR

5

7

Dax Milne, WR

2

3

Here's a look at the defensive snap counts ...

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) defends Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown (11)
Play

Commanders Progress Report: What Grade Does Washington Get After First 4 Games?

One win caused excitement around the Washington Commanders, but three straight losses have undone all the good will, resulting in a lack of confidence moving into the second quarter of the season.

By David Harrison
wentz flying cow
Play

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Falling After Loss vs. Cowboys?

After suffering their third straight loss against the Dallas Cowboys, the Washington Commanders didn't rise or fall in Sports Illustrated's power rankings.

By Nathaniel Marrero
Washington Commanders rookie receiver Jahan Dotson catches a touchdown pass in Week 4 of the NFL Season.
Play

Commanders Betting Odds: Where Does Jahan Dotson Rank For Rookie of the Year?

While the team struggles, the Washington Commanders' rookie receiver is having a strong start to the season.

By David Harrison
PlayerSnapsPercentage

Cole Holcomb, LB

61

100

William Jackson III, CB

61

100

Bobby McCain, CB

61

100

Kendall Fuller, CB

61

100

Kamren Curl, FS

60

98

Daron Payne, DT

55

90

Jamin Davis, LB

49

80

Jonathan Allen, DT

49

80

Montez Sweat, DE

44

72

Benjamin St-Juste, CB

43

70

James Smith-Williams, DE

33

54

Darrick Forrest, SS

27

44

Casey Toohill, DE

27

44

Efe Obada, DE

21

34

John Ridgeway, DT

15

25

David Mayo, LB

2

3

Shaka Toney, DE

1

2

Third-year pro Saahdiq Charles relieved Turner, playing the final 63 offensive snaps of the game. And Rivera said the "plan moving forward" is to stick with Charles.

The team is also beginning its 21-day period to activate center Tyler Larsen, who has been on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List for the first four games.

The offensive line's struggles for the first part of the season can be linked to these injuries, but the Commanders have to work with what they've got.

The Commanders face the Tennessee Titans at home Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

In This Article (3)

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) defends Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown (11)
News

Commanders Progress Report: What Grade Does Washington Get After First 4 Games?

By David Harrison
wentz flying cow
News

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Falling After Loss vs. Cowboys?

By Nathaniel Marrero
Washington Commanders rookie receiver Jahan Dotson catches a touchdown pass in Week 4 of the NFL Season.
News

Commanders Betting Odds: Where Does Jahan Dotson Rank For Rookie of the Year?

By David Harrison
Garrett Gilbert
News

Commanders Ex Garrett Gilbert Signs With AFC Team

By Commander Country Staff
chase-young-111421-getty-ftr_1pqlrwmu7627w15l9ob1rhdrbc
News

Commanders DE Chase Young 'Needs More Time' to Recover From ACL Tear

By Jeremy Brener
Commanders-news-Ron-Rivera-drops-tone-deaf-response-when-asked-about-fans_-complaints-1000x600
News

'You F'ing Kidding Me!?' Coach Ron Rivera Rants on Commanders History, Failures after Loss to Cowboys

By Mike Fisher
Brian Robinson Running Back, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Making Debut This Week vs. Titans?

By Jeremy Brener
Jahan Dotson
News

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Suffers Hamstring Injury; How Long Is He Out?

By Jeremy Brener