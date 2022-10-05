Commanders Snap Counts: Who Will Replace Injured RG Trai Turner?

The Washington Commanders' offensive line is piling up injuries at an incredible rate.

During the team's loss over the weekend against the Dallas Cowboys, right guard Trai Turner left the game with a leg injury ... and it will force him to miss time.

"It's just now a matter of strengthening it so he can hold the point a little bit better so he can move a little bit more fluid," head coach Ron Rivera said. "It's one of those things, you rush your guy back and that's on us and we'll just make sure he's right.”

Turner came out early in the game, and this week's snap counts give us a look at who replaced him.

Here's a look at the offensive snap counts ...

Player Snaps Percentage Charles Leno Jr., OT 74 100 Andrew Norwell, G 74 100 Sam Cosmi, OT 74 100 Carson Wentz, QB 74 100 Nick Martin, C 74 100 Terry McLaurin, WR 70 95 Saahdiq Charles, G 63 85 Curtis Samuel, WR 58 78 Logan Thomas, TE 55 74 Jahan Dotson, WR 44 59 J.D. McKissic, RB 38 51 John Bates, TE 30 41 Antonio Gibson, RB 30 41 Dyami Brown, WR 21 28 Armani Rogers, TE 11 15 Trai Turner, G 11 15 Jonathan Williams, RB 6 8 Cam Sims, WR 5 7 Dax Milne, WR 2 3

Here's a look at the defensive snap counts ...

Player Snaps Percentage Cole Holcomb, LB 61 100 William Jackson III, CB 61 100 Bobby McCain, CB 61 100 Kendall Fuller, CB 61 100 Kamren Curl, FS 60 98 Daron Payne, DT 55 90 Jamin Davis, LB 49 80 Jonathan Allen, DT 49 80 Montez Sweat, DE 44 72 Benjamin St-Juste, CB 43 70 James Smith-Williams, DE 33 54 Darrick Forrest, SS 27 44 Casey Toohill, DE 27 44 Efe Obada, DE 21 34 John Ridgeway, DT 15 25 David Mayo, LB 2 3 Shaka Toney, DE 1 2

Third-year pro Saahdiq Charles relieved Turner, playing the final 63 offensive snaps of the game. And Rivera said the "plan moving forward" is to stick with Charles.

The team is also beginning its 21-day period to activate center Tyler Larsen, who has been on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List for the first four games.

The offensive line's struggles for the first part of the season can be linked to these injuries, but the Commanders have to work with what they've got.

The Commanders face the Tennessee Titans at home Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

