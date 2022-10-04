Commanders DE Chase Young 'Needs More Time' to Recover From ACL Tear

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young has been eagerly awaiting to return to the field after tearing his ACL last season.

While there was some optimism that he could return Sunday against the Tennessee Titans after spending the minimum four weeks on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, it appears that Young is going to spend more time on the sideline.

"Chase, he's been doing very well, has been trending in the right direction," Rivera said. "Our big thing more so than anything else obviously is we have to wait and see where he is after this week. The doctors are optimistic. They've been, pretty promising as far as the reports. It's just that they feel he needs a little bit more time.”

With Young not expected to be activated this week, chances are he won't be able to play until Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers because the team plays on Thursday Night Football in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears.

The Commanders could use Young's pass rushing abilities. Washington has just nine sacks through four games and allows 371.8 yards per game, good for 23rd in the NFL.

When the Commanders get Young back later this season, the team will improve. But it's going to be just a little while longer.

Young will be stuck on the sideline for a fifth consecutive game this Sunday when the Commanders face the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at FedEx Field.

