Commanders Snap Counts: Jahan Dotson's Role Growing?

The Washington Commanders are looking towards this weekend's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. But how will the Commanders match up against their NFC East rival?

We look towards this past weekend's snap counts for context clues.

Here's a look at the team's offensive snap counts ...

Player Snaps Percentage Andrew Norwell, G 74 100 Charles Leno Jr., T 74 100 Sam Cosmi, T 74 100 Trai Turner, G 74 100 Carson Wentz, QB 74 100 Chase Roullier, C 73 99 Jahan Dotson, WR 73 99 Curtis Samuel, WR 66 89 Terry McLaurin, WR 66 89 Logan Thomas, TE 54 73 Antonio Gibson, RB 40 54 J.D. McKissic, RB 34 46 John Bates, TE 24 32 Cam Sims, WR 8 11 Dax Milne, WR 2 3 Armani Rogers, TE 1 1 Dyami Brown, WR 1 1 Cornelius Lucas, T 1 1 Wes Martin, C 1 1

Here's a look at the team's defensive snap counts ...

Player Snaps Percentage Cole Holcomb, LB 61 100 Kendall Fuller, CB 61 100 Darrick Forrest, SS 61 100 Bobby McCain, FS 58 95 William Jackson III, CB 58 95 Daron Payne, DT 53 87 Jonathan Allen, DT 52 85 Montez Sweat, DE 52 85 James Smith-Williams, DE 43 70 Benjamin St-Juste, CB 42 69 Jamin Davis, LB 38 62 Efe Obada, DT 26 43 Donovan Jeter, DT 18 30 David Mayo, LB 16 26 Casey Toohill, DE 11 18 Daniel Wise, DE 9 15 Shaka Toney, DE 6 10 Jeremy Reaves, FS 3 5 Percy Butler, SS 3 5

The biggest idea of note is the fact that rookie Jahan Dotson played all but one snap on offense. He even played more than veterans Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin, who sat out of eight snaps apiece.

If anything points to the trust the team has in Dotson, this is something that is powerful than the glowing words of endearment he has had come his way since the team drafted him in April.

Dotson and the Commanders host the Eagles Sunday at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field.

