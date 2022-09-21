Skip to main content

Commanders Snap Counts: Jahan Dotson's Role Growing?

The Washington Commanders have had nothing but glowing praise for rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson. And their actions are matching those words.

The Washington Commanders are looking towards this weekend's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. But how will the Commanders match up against their NFC East rival?

We look towards this past weekend's snap counts for context clues.

Here's a look at the team's offensive snap counts ...

PlayerSnapsPercentage

Andrew Norwell, G

74

100

Charles Leno Jr., T

74

100

Sam Cosmi, T

74

100

Trai Turner, G

74

100

Carson Wentz, QB

74

100

Chase Roullier, C

73

99

Jahan Dotson, WR

73

99

Curtis Samuel, WR

66

89

Terry McLaurin, WR

66

89

Logan Thomas, TE

54

73

Antonio Gibson, RB

40

54

J.D. McKissic, RB

34

46

John Bates, TE

24

32

Cam Sims, WR

8

11

Dax Milne, WR

2

3

Armani Rogers, TE

1

1

Dyami Brown, WR

1

1

Cornelius Lucas, T

1

1

Wes Martin, C

1

1

Here's a look at the team's defensive snap counts ...

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

thomas lions
Play

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Slide After 36-27 Loss to Lions

The Commanders looked like one of the NFL's surprise teams after their Week 1 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But they came back down to earth in their Week 2 loss against the Detroit Lions.

By Nathaniel Marrero
Nick Martin
Play

Commanders Sign Chase Roullier Replacement, Brother of Cowboys All-Pro Zack Martin

Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier is on injured reserve, so the team signed Nick Martin to the active roster. Martin has 62 starts with the Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders.

By Jeremy Brener
Carson Wentz
Play

Commanders QB Carson Wentz Has 'Eagle Eyes' For Sunday Game vs. Philadelphia

The Washington Commanders couldn't grab a win against the Detroit Lions. But can they return home and beat the 2-0 Philadelphia Eagles?

By Jeremy Brener
PlayerSnapsPercentage

Cole Holcomb, LB

61

100

Kendall Fuller, CB

61

100

Darrick Forrest, SS

61

100

Bobby McCain, FS

58

95

William Jackson III, CB

58

95

Daron Payne, DT

53

87

Jonathan Allen, DT

52

85

Montez Sweat, DE

52

85

James Smith-Williams, DE

43

70

Benjamin St-Juste, CB

42

69

Jamin Davis, LB

38

62

Efe Obada, DT

26

43

Donovan Jeter, DT

18

30

David Mayo, LB

16

26

Casey Toohill, DE

11

18

Daniel Wise, DE

9

15

Shaka Toney, DE

6

10

Jeremy Reaves, FS

3

5

Percy Butler, SS

3

5

The biggest idea of note is the fact that rookie Jahan Dotson played all but one snap on offense. He even played more than veterans Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin, who sat out of eight snaps apiece.

If anything points to the trust the team has in Dotson, this is something that is powerful than the glowing words of endearment he has had come his way since the team drafted him in April.

Dotson and the Commanders host the Eagles Sunday at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

In This Article (3)

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

thomas lions
News

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Slide After 36-27 Loss to Lions

By Nathaniel Marrero
Nick Martin
News

Commanders Sign Chase Roullier Replacement, Brother of Cowboys All-Pro Zack Martin

By Jeremy Brener
Carson Wentz
News

Commanders QB Carson Wentz Has 'Eagle Eyes' For Sunday Game vs. Philadelphia

By Jeremy Brener
Jamin Davis
News

Jamin Davis 'Running Out of Time'? Commanders Coaches Call Out LB

By Jeremy Brener
Chase Roullier vs. Ravens
News

Chase Roullier Placed on Commanders IR; Who Will Replace Him?

By Jeremy Brener
Carson Wentz
News

Commanders QB Carson Wentz Makes History vs. Lions; Trade Worth It?

By Jeremy Brener
Ron Rivera
News

'Moxie and Gumption': Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Sounds Off on Offense

By Jeremy Brener
Ron Rivera
News

Commanders Coach Ron Rivera 'Not Concerned' About Run Defense vs. Lions

By Jeremy Brener