Commanders Sign Chase Roullier Replacement, Brother of Cowboys All-Pro Zack Martin

The Washington Commanders are signing veteran center Nick Martin to the 53-man roster Tuesday, just one day after placing starter Chase Roullier on Injured Reserve (IR) with a knee injury. NFL Network was the first to report the news.

Roullier's injury will keep him out for at least four weeks ... the minimum amount of time one must spend on IR, but there is potential for the Commanders center to undergo season-ending surgery, which could put the offensive line in a bind.

Head coach Ron Rivera detailed a plan to replace Roullier in a press conference Monday.

“Well right now it is [G] Wes Schweitzer with [G] Wes Martin backing him up," Rivera said. "Yes. And [T] Saahdiq Charles is the emergency and we'll go from there as well as [C] Jon Toth as another guy we could pop up.”

It's clear that the Commanders weren't satisfied with that group of options, which makes signing Martin significant.

Martin, 29, was a second-round pick in 2016 by the Houston Texans. He spent five seasons with the Texans before playing the 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. During the offseason, he was in training camp with the New Orleans Saints, but failed to make the active roster.

While Martin has not had as successful of a career as his older brother Zack (a 7-time Pro Bowler), he can fill the void for the Commanders this season.

Whether Martin ends up as the starter or he's used specifically for depth purposes, the Commanders are fixing the team as much as they can while the injuries pile up.

Martin's first chance to suit up for the Commanders comes Sunday as they host the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

