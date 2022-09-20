Skip to main content

Commanders QB Carson Wentz Has 'Eagle Eyes' For Sunday's Game vs. Philadelphia

The Washington Commanders couldn't grab a win against the Detroit Lions. But can they return home and beat the 2-0 Philadelphia Eagles?

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has had this week circled on his calendar for months. He's going to face the Philadelphia Eagles for the first time.

The Eagles made Wentz's dream come true six years ago when they made him the No. 2 overall pick. Nearly two years later, Wentz helped make the Eagles' dreams come true by leading the team to the Super Bowl before tearing his ACL late in the 2017 season.

After his ACL tear, Wentz was never the same in Philadelphia. He couldn't live up to the hype he built from his first two seasons with the Eagles, and by 2020, Wentz was no longer Philadelphia's quarterback.

Philadelphia traded Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in March 2021, reuniting him with former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich. There was hope that the pair would replicate some of the Philly magic they built with the Eagles, but lightning didn't strike twice. That prompted the Colts to trade Wentz to the Commanders this offseason, moving him back to the NFC East.

A move back to the division means that Wentz gets to play the Eagles twice this season, but ever since moving on from their ex-franchise quarterback, Philadelphia has done well for themselves. Wentz's replacement, Jalen Hurts, has thrived for the Eagles, leading them to the playoffs last year and a 2-0 start to this season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jamin Davis
Play

Jamin Davis 'Running Out of Time'? Commanders Coaches Call Out LB

The Washington Commanders drafted Jamin Davis in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But he hasn't lived up to the hype entering his second season in the league.

By Jeremy Brener
Chase Roullier vs. Ravens
Play

Chase Roullier Placed on Commanders IR; Who Will Replace Him?

Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier suffered a knee injury in Sunday's loss against the Detroit Lions. Who could take his spot on the offensive line?

By Jeremy Brener
Carson Wentz
Play

Commanders QB Carson Wentz Makes History vs. Lions; Trade Worth It?

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has lived up to the hype so far after his offseason trade. But can he continue his historic pace?

By Jeremy Brener

Hurts played one of his best games with the Eagles on Monday Night Football in a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, completing 83.9 percent of his passes, throwing for 333 yards and racking up three touchdowns.

Hurts has been great so far for Philadelphia, but Wentz hasn't looked too shabby for Washington. He ranks second in the NFL in passing yards through two games and is tied for the league-lead in passing touchdowns with seven.

Now, Wentz gets to take what he's done over the past two games and prove to the Eagles that they made a mistake.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Jamin Davis
News

Jamin Davis 'Running Out of Time'? Commanders Coaches Call Out LB

By Jeremy Brener
Chase Roullier vs. Ravens
News

Chase Roullier Placed on Commanders IR; Who Will Replace Him?

By Jeremy Brener
Carson Wentz
News

Commanders QB Carson Wentz Makes History vs. Lions; Trade Worth It?

By Jeremy Brener
Ron Rivera
News

'Moxie and Gumption': Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Sounds Off on Offense

By Jeremy Brener
Ron Rivera
News

Commanders Coach Ron Rivera 'Not Concerned' About Run Defense vs. Lions

By Jeremy Brener
sam lions
News

Commanders Fall to Lions, But Show Lone Bright Spot for Future

By Zach Dimmitt
wentz sack lions
News

Offensively Offensive: Porous First Half Sinks Washington Commanders In 36-27 Loss

By Nathaniel Marrero
Carson Wentz, Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders vs. Lions Notebook: Washington's Slow Start Too Much to Overcome

By Daniel Flick