Commanders QB Carson Wentz Has 'Eagle Eyes' For Sunday's Game vs. Philadelphia

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has had this week circled on his calendar for months. He's going to face the Philadelphia Eagles for the first time.

The Eagles made Wentz's dream come true six years ago when they made him the No. 2 overall pick. Nearly two years later, Wentz helped make the Eagles' dreams come true by leading the team to the Super Bowl before tearing his ACL late in the 2017 season.

After his ACL tear, Wentz was never the same in Philadelphia. He couldn't live up to the hype he built from his first two seasons with the Eagles, and by 2020, Wentz was no longer Philadelphia's quarterback.

Philadelphia traded Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in March 2021, reuniting him with former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich. There was hope that the pair would replicate some of the Philly magic they built with the Eagles, but lightning didn't strike twice. That prompted the Colts to trade Wentz to the Commanders this offseason, moving him back to the NFC East.

A move back to the division means that Wentz gets to play the Eagles twice this season, but ever since moving on from their ex-franchise quarterback, Philadelphia has done well for themselves. Wentz's replacement, Jalen Hurts, has thrived for the Eagles, leading them to the playoffs last year and a 2-0 start to this season.

Hurts played one of his best games with the Eagles on Monday Night Football in a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, completing 83.9 percent of his passes, throwing for 333 yards and racking up three touchdowns.

Hurts has been great so far for Philadelphia, but Wentz hasn't looked too shabby for Washington. He ranks second in the NFL in passing yards through two games and is tied for the league-lead in passing touchdowns with seven.

Now, Wentz gets to take what he's done over the past two games and prove to the Eagles that they made a mistake.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.