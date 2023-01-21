Titans Hire Commanders Defensive Coach; What's Next?

The Washington Commanders are losing one of their best coaches after the Tennessee Titans hired defensive backs coach Chris Harris.

Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris is on his way out the door.

After impressing many with his energy and ability to elevate the morale of his players, he's joining the Tennessee Titans as their pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach, according to The Washington Times.

Harris spent three season coaching on the Washington staff, and he has nine years of experience doing so in the NFL.

The Commanders defense didn't get off to the greatest start this season, allowing at least 200 passing yards in each of their first four outings, and 250 or more in two of those.

Ultimately, Washington's secondary finished as the fourth-best pass defense unit in the NFL allowing just 191 yards to opponents per game.

Along the way, just two opponents threw for more than 200 yards in a single game, in the final 13 games of the regular season.

While some of those performances were likely aided by the Commanders' commitment to ball control and low-scoring games not forcing opponents to throw the ball, the unit also finished top 10 in the fewest yards per pass attempt allowed.

Between his energy, rapport with players, unit performance, and proven ability to teach young defensive backs, it's no surprise the Titans wanted to take away one of Washington's brightest position coaches.

Now, the Commanders must look long and hard for his replacement.

