Another Commanders Name Change? Tanya Snyder Slips in Homecoming Celebration

The Washington Commanders had sort of a birthday party on Sunday at halftime during their game against the Green Bay Packers. The team celebrated its 90th anniversary with an alumni homecoming weekend that began on Thursday and culminated with the honoring of former team legends at halftime on Sunday.

While under investigation for numerous improprieties, owner Daniel Snyder was noticeably absent from the celebration. But his wife, Tanya, was at a pregame rally where fans could meet players.

She made two confusing statements as a sparse crowd looked on, first oddly referencing “seven decades of fantastic football," then declaring: “Hail to the Redskins! And let's beat Green Bay.”

Again, the team was celebrating its 90th birthday, and the team changed its name from "Redskins" a year ago.

But thanks in part to backup quarterback and fan favorite Taylor Heinicke, the team did, indeed, beat Green Bay 23-21.

A couple of former players who showed up to meet fans and be honored by the team were Hall of Fame receiver Art Monk and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Mark Rypien.

Team president Jason Wright also threw in a reference to the old team moniker when he said to the crowd in attendance, “Hail to the 'Skins and hail to the Commanders.”

Snyder is the subject of several congressional inquiries covering allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety, and was the main focus of the league's owner's meetings in New York this past week, although he was not part of the formal agenda.

Commanders fans in the stadium suggested their solution to the team's many problems when Snyder's wife Tanya was shown on the video board: “Sell the team!”

What happens to Snyder and the Commanders' ownership situation remains to be seen, but for now, fans can enjoy a big win over the Packers.

