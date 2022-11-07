Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Frustrated By Loss vs. Vikings: 'We Didn't Get It Done'

The Washington Commanders were THAT close on Sunday to pulling off a superb win against the Minnesota Vikings at FedEx field.

Up by two scores in the fourth quarter, Washington, after keeping Minnesota scoreless through quarters two and three, conceded 13 points to lose 20-17. A loss that receiver Terry McLaurin says is a tough one to get over.

"Yeah, that's a tough one, McLaurin said. "When you're up two scores in the fourth, and you just don't come out with the win, that's tough. Because we put ourselves in a situation to win the game, and we didn't. You got to give them [Vikings] credit for not giving up. We knew coming into the game they're a great fourth-quarter team. They have a lot of come-from-behind victories in the fourth quarter. As a team, we just didn't get it done."

Head coach Ron Rivera stated earlier in the week that he wanted to find out if his team could go toe-to-toe with Minnesota.

He found out Sunday. They could and should have their fourth consecutive win to show for it.

The NFL is all about taking your chances. Washington, for three quarters, did so. But fell the at most inopportune time and McLaurin's frustration came through loud and clear.

"It's frustrating, especially when you have a chance to win the game, and we had the ball in our hands," McLaurin said. "That's definitely when it stings a little bit more because you put yourself in that situation to win the game against a very good team. As a team, we're going to look at ourselves first and see how we can get a win next week."

While the loss will sting, the Commanders can take solace in that they had one of the best teams in the NFL on the ropes.

It doesn't count towards the stat sheet, but good things are happening in Washington, even if the learning curve, at times, is tough to swallow.

