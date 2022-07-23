'Another Myles Garrett': All-Pro Potential in Commanders Chase Young?

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is looking to become the next All-Pro pass rusher. Could he be the next Defensive Player of the Year?

Young, Washington's first-round pick of the 2020 draft, made headlines this past week after not cracking the top 10 of Madden's edge rusher rankings.

That hasn't stopped analysts from talking about Young’s potential, including former NFL defensive lineman Booger McFarland weighing on the selection process.

“His rookie year he had 7.5 sacks and he was just going to build on that last year, but the ACL popped up, he got injured," McFarland said during a segment on ESPN. "I think he’s gonna be motivated—not only didn’t he make the top 10, but motivated coming off the ACL.”

Young's sophomore campaign came to an end in November after being carted off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. Things weren't trending his direction prior to the injury as his production severely dropped after winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020.

Throughout this offseason, Young has stated "everything is going to plan" and he should be ready to go Week 1. His status for training camp remains an uncertainty as the days inch closer toward the first practice.

McFarland, who spent eight seasons in the pros, seems to be banking on Young's upside. Coming out of Ohio State, scouts compared Young to fellow Buckeye pass rushers Joey and Nick Bosa.

For McFarland, he sees more of a former No. 1 pick in Young's game.

“A physical freak, a physical specimen,” McFarland said. “When you talk about Myles Garrett just being a freak, Chase Young is in the same category from a physical, athletic standpoint.”

Since being selected out of Texas A&M in 2017, Garrett has become of the league's most consistent pass rushers. The Cleveland Browns' defensive end has recorded four consecutive seasons of 10-plus sacks as well as 10 or more tackles for loss.

Both Garrett and Young stand 6-5. Garrett is currently listed at 272 pounds while Young weighs in at 264.

Garrett is a proven commodity while Young is still scratching the surface. McFarland believes that with time, the third-year pro could be the biggest riser at the position by season's end.

“If he can stay healthy for 17 games, he will approach 20 sacks in the National Football League and approach the forced-fumble record,” McFarland said. “He is that type of disruptive and dynamic athlete at the defensive end position for the Washington Commanders.”