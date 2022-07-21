Commanders Madden WR Ratings: Where's Rookie Jahan Dotson?

Every rookie in the NFL goes through a number of milestones in their first season. From the combine, to the draft, the first practice and actually playing for the first time, there are a number of "Welcome to the NFL" moments.

For Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson, moving from playing at Penn State, where all his time is scheduled around his football schedule, to Washington has been an adjustment. He has more time to travel and the extra flexibility has allowed the first-year player to visit his parents in Pennsylvania.

"It was kind of weird," Dotson said. "I called my best friend and said, 'I'm not really too nervous, even though it's my first day in the NFL.' I've been playing football for so long, so it felt like I was back on Clipper Field again."

Another one of those moments came this week when Dotson received his first Madden rating.

Dotson, the 16th overall pick in the draft, scored a 75 overall out of 99, which is just three points shy of the top rookie receiver ... Jameson Williams of the Detroit Lions.

Here's a look at how the rest of the receiver corps rated ...

Overall

Terry McLaurin: 91

Curtis Samuel: 78

Jahan Dotson: 75

Alex Erickson: 71

Cam Sims: 71

Dyami Brown: 71

Kelvin Harmon: 70

Dax Milne: 66

Speed

Terry McLaurin: 94

Curtis Samuel: 94

Jahan Dotson: 92

Dyami Brown: 91

Cam Sims: 87

Kelvin Harmon: 87

Dax Milne: 87

Alex Erickson: 86

Acceleration

Jahan Dotson: 94

Terry McLaurin: 93

Curtis Samuel: 93

Dyami Brown: 92

Dax Milne: 91

Alex Erickson: 90

Kelvin Harmon: 89

Cam Sims: 88

Agility

Curtis Samuel: 91

Alex Erickson: 90

Terry McLaurin: 88

Dyami Brown: 88

Dax Milne: 86

Jahan Dotson: 84

Cam Sims: 82

Kelvin Harmon: 81