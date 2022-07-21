Skip to main content

Commanders Madden WR Ratings: Where's Rookie Jahan Dotson?

The rookie receiver gets his first Madden rating.

Every rookie in the NFL goes through a number of milestones in their first season. From the combine, to the draft, the first practice and actually playing for the first time, there are a number of "Welcome to the NFL" moments.

For Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson, moving from playing at Penn State, where all his time is scheduled around his football schedule, to Washington has been an adjustment. He has more time to travel and the extra flexibility has allowed the first-year player to visit his parents in Pennsylvania.

"It was kind of weird," Dotson said. "I called my best friend and said, 'I'm not really too nervous, even though it's my first day in the NFL.' I've been playing football for so long, so it felt like I was back on Clipper Field again."

Another one of those moments came this week when Dotson received his first Madden rating.

Dotson, the 16th overall pick in the draft, scored a 75 overall out of 99, which is just three points shy of the top rookie receiver ... Jameson Williams of the Detroit Lions.

Here's a look at how the rest of the receiver corps rated ...

Overall

Terry McLaurin: 91

Curtis Samuel: 78

Jahan Dotson: 75

Alex Erickson: 71

Cam Sims: 71

Dyami Brown: 71

Kelvin Harmon: 70

Dax Milne: 66

Speed

Terry McLaurin: 94

Curtis Samuel: 94

Jahan Dotson: 92

Dyami Brown: 91

Cam Sims: 87

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Anthony Barr
Play

Signing Anthony Barr: Washington Commanders Vs. Dallas Cowboys?

The Commanders are in need of a linebacker.

By Jeremy Brener17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Deion
Play

Former Washington DB Deion Sanders Pledges Half of Salary to Jackson State University

His philanthropy will lead to the completion of Jackson State's football facility.

By Geoff Magliocchetti18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Washington vs. New York Giants
Play

LOOK: New York Giants Reveal Throwback Jerseys; Will Be Worn vs. Commanders

Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Washington Football Staff21 hours ago
21 hours ago

Kelvin Harmon: 87

Dax Milne: 87

Alex Erickson: 86

Acceleration

Jahan Dotson: 94

Terry McLaurin: 93

Curtis Samuel: 93

Dyami Brown: 92

Dax Milne: 91

Alex Erickson: 90

Kelvin Harmon: 89

Cam Sims: 88

Agility

Curtis Samuel: 91

Alex Erickson: 90

Terry McLaurin: 88

Dyami Brown: 88

Dax Milne: 86

Jahan Dotson: 84

Cam Sims: 82

Kelvin Harmon: 81

Anthony Barr
News

Signing Anthony Barr: Washington Commanders Vs. Dallas Cowboys?

By Jeremy Brener17 hours ago
Deion
News

Former Washington DB Deion Sanders Pledges Half of Salary to Jackson State University

By Geoff Magliocchetti18 hours ago
Washington vs. New York Giants
News

LOOK: New York Giants Reveal Throwback Jerseys; Will Be Worn vs. Commanders

By Washington Football Staff21 hours ago
Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Linebacker, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders Training Camp 3 to Watch: Linebackers

By David Harrison21 hours ago
Jessie Bates III
News

Bengals Star Safety Jessie Bates: Should Commanders Make Blockbuster Trade?

By Matthew PostinsJul 20, 2022
rivera dotson
News

Commanders Rookie WR Jahan Dotson Finds Similarities in NFL Transition

By Ethan HurwitzJul 19, 2022
antonio gandy-golden
News

Surprise Cut: Antonio Gandy-Golden on Commanders Roster Bubble?

By Zach DimmittJul 19, 2022
usa_today_16605722.0
News

Should Commanders Sign Steelers Pro Bowl LB For Camp?

By Daniel FlickJul 19, 2022