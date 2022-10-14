Commanders Defense Gets Early INT vs. Bears: Live Game Updates

The Washington Commanders (1-4) hope to snap a four-game losing streak on Thursday Night Football as they face the Chicago Bears (2-3).

The Commanders are rolling out rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. for his first career start and he is expected to get a considerable amount of carries tonight.

The Bears have been hot and cold throughout the first part of the season, but a win tonight would push the team back to .500. Chicago would move to 3-0 at home with a victory this evening.

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, dealing with a shoulder injury, will play tonight in hopes to improve to 7-0 on Thursday Night Football for his career.

Here's a look at tonight's inactives...

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

DB Percy Butler (Quad)

OT Sam Cosmi (Finger)

WR Jahan Dotson (Hamstring)

RB Jonathan Williams (Knee)

TE Logan Thomas (Calf)

CB William Jackson III (Back)

QB Sam Howell (Healthy Scratch)

CHICAGO BEARS

WR N'Keal Harry

DB Lamar Jackson

DL Kingsley Jonathan

TE Jake Tonges

Live updates will appear here after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Commanders 0, Bears 0

The orange-clad Bears begin the game with the ball from their own 25.

Chicago QB Justin Fields runs for eight yards to start the drive then passes to Mooney for another seven and the Bears move quickly to the 40-yard line.

On 2nd and 9 from the 41, the Bears' Montgomery runs left end for one yard but a defensive holding call moves the ball to the 44 and gives the offense an automatic first down.

On the very next play, Fields is sacked by Obada for a loss of nine yards.

An incomplete pass gives the Bears an early 3rd and 19 where Fields is sacked again for a loss of nine more yards bringing up a punting situation.

Washington begins its first drive from its own 23 after the punt.

Brian Robinson Jr. gets the carry for two yards to begin the Commanders' first drive of the game.

Robinson Jr. gets another yard on second down bringing up an early 3rd and long.

On 3rd and 7 Wentz is sacked for a loss of eight yards by Brisker to bring up a punting situation.

The Way punt goes 58 yards to the CHI 24, Jones returns to the CHI 34 after a return of 10 yards.

On 1st and 10 Fields finds the tight end Kmet for 15 yards to the CHI 49, then another completion to Kmet for 13 yards is nullified by an ineligible man downfield call, bringing up a 1st and 15 from the CHI 44.

Montgomery runs for seven yards to the WAS 49 then on 2nd down, Fields hits Pettis for 19 yards to the WAS 30, then Fields runs for another five to the WAS 25.

On 3rd and 3 Mooney catches a two-yard pass short of the first down marker, and the Bears go for it on fourth down.

Fields sneaks up the middle for a first down to the 19 with 5:10 left in the first quarter.

Jones carries to the left side for eight yards to the WAS 6 for a 1st and Goal. Montgomery is stuffed for no gain on first down.

INTERCEPTION COMMANDERS: Fields' pass on 2nd and Goal is deflected in the air and Jonathan Allen comes up with the interception at the WAS 6. First down, Commanders, with 2:18 left in the first quarter.

