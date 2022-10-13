Skip to main content

Commanders QB Carson Wentz on Thursday Night Football: 'Hardest Week of Season'

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz faces a difficult Thursday Night Football challenge. A win tonight against the Chicago Bears could turn their season around, whereas a loss could put them in real trouble.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has dealt with a challenging first five weeks of the season. But things only get tougher tonight as the team faces a quick three-day turnaround to face the Chicago Bears.

Wentz describes Thursday Night Football as the "hardest week of the season."

"You wake up Monday morning, you're like, Holy crap, I gotta play in three days, you know, and it's hard," Wentz said. "It's hard on our bodies. It's hard on those things and anytime it's a head injury especially, that's very concerning. This is our job. This is what we do, and we find a way to get out there Thursday night and hopefully deliver.”

Despite the challenges, Wentz knows how to navigate a short week. Throughout his career, Wentz is a perfect 6-0 on Thursday Night Football ... a record the Commanders hope stays perfect.

"It's just kind of a little more expedited on this week," Wentz said. "It's very tough, very challenging, but it's also prime time and guys get fired up to go play and hopefully put on a put on a good performance.”

wentz ron r
Play

Commanders vs. Bears Week 6: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines

The Washington Commanders look to snap their four-game losing streak against the Chicago Bears. Here's all you need to know before tonight's game.

By Nathaniel Marrero
William Jackson
Play

Commanders CB William Jackson III OUT vs. Bears; Who Will Replace Him?

Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III is dealing with a back injury. He won't play on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_19205770
Play

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Sliding After Loss vs. Titans?

The Washington Commanders suffered their fourth straight loss Sunday. Now tied for the league's worst record, they begin their descent to the bottom of the NFL Power Rankings.

By Nathaniel Marrero

The Commanders could use a good performance tonight. After winning the team's season opener, Washington has lost four consecutive games, and due to the success of the rest of the NFC East, the team is three games behind the third-place New York Giants. A win tonight would allow the team to inch a little closer and begin the season-long turnaround Washington desperately needs.

The Commanders and Bears kickoff at 8:15 p.m. tonight at Soldier Field.

