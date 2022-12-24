Commanders vs. 49ers Inactives: Chase Young Active, But Who Sits?

The San Francisco 49ers host the Washington Commanders today, where Chase Young makes his 2022 debut.

The Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers are just about ready to kick things off from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Today's game marks the season debut for former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young. The defensive end has been out since November of last year after tearing his ACL. With Young active, others must take a seat. Benjamin St-Juste is also active after missing last week's game.

Here's a look at who won't play for the Commanders today ...

S Kam Curl (ankle)

QB Sam Howell

G Chris Paul

OL Saahdiq Charles (concussion)

DT Daniel Wise

Curl's ankle injury holds him out today, which is a big loss for the secondary. However, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste is set to make a return after missing last week's game.

Here's a look at who won't play for the 49ers today ...

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

WR Deebo Samuel (knee, ankle)

DT Kevin Givens (knee)

DL Kerry Hyder Jr. (ankle)

OL Nick Zakelj

DE Drake Jackson

TE Ross Dwelley

Samuel is the most notable inactive, but the Niners have plenty of weapons that can fulfill his role in his absence, headlined by running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Commanders and 49ers kickoff at 4:05 p.m. at Levi's Stadium.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here