Chase Young Return to Bring 'Big Lift' to Commanders Ahead of 49ers Showdown

The Washington Commanders are finally welcoming back defensive end Chase Young against the San Francisco 49ers with Ron Rivera stating the 23-year-old's return will provide a significant lift to his team.

The Washington Commanders will welcome back Chase Young on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers. After weeks of "being close" but sticking to the plan, Young will finally suit up for the first time this year.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera knows what Young's return will bring to his team. An emotional high...and a big one at that.

“It'll be a real big lift," Rivera said. "Honestly that's kind of why we decided now is the time to tell you guys just so it doesn't become that distraction and that “what if.” We want you guys to be able to tell everybody, Hey, he's ready to roll, let's go.”

Young's return comes at the right time for Washington. After back-to-back games against the New York Giants that did not yield a win (one tie and a loss), the 49ers roll into town on Saturday in another tough outing for Washington.

But how much of Young will we see against the 49ers?

“Yeah, we're gonna have him on a pitch count initially," Rivera said. "And who knows? It's gonna be a few here, a few here, a few here and just kind of take him through the actions and see how he handles it. We're going out there with an initial pitch count.”

Given the gravity of the Commanders' playoff situation with a host of teams breathing down their necks for a playoff seeding. The Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions (both 7-7) and even the Green Bay Packers (6-8) are closing in on the 7-6-1 Commanders.

Currently occupying the seventh seed, the Commanders will hope that Young's return will give them an emotional lift and playoff lift as we head into the final three games of the season.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here