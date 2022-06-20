Oversight Committee: Commanders Owner Dan Snyder 'Has Something to Hide'

With the deadline come and gone to respond, no answer on testifying in front of Congress speaks loudly

In the latest chapter of the ongoing saga between Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and - well - just about everyone - this latest plot development is as loud as ever, despite the silence it's being launched from.

Snyder declined an invitation to testify in front of Congress' Oversight Committee earlier, citing a previously scheduled business appointment out of the country he simply couldn't reschedule.

Upon receiving this notification, and a response from the NFL that commissioner Roger Goodell would speak with the committee via teleconference, Snyder was asked again to reconsider and given a deadline of 9 a.m. Monday morning to respond.

According to several reports, the deadline was met with another message to the committee that Snyder would not appear, even with the possibility of doing so remotely.

While no statement has been issued at this time about this recent decision to decline the opportunity to speak publicly on the behaviors and practices Snyder has been accused of, a Committee spokesperson did release a statement following the decision.

“The committee has been more than accommodating - even allowing Mr. Snyder to testify remotely from France,” the House Oversight Committee spokesperson said in the statement. “His refusal to testify sends an unmistakable signal that Mr. Snyder has something to hide and is afraid of coming clean to the American public and addressing major worker protection concerns facing the NFL. The Committee will not be deterred in its investigation to uncover the truth of workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders.”

Previously, Snyder's lawyers communicated he'd only testify if given the scope of topics he would be asked about and presented with evidence he'd be asked to dispel.

The Committee stated then that if Snyder agreed in writing to make himself present either remotely or in person, then those materials would be made available.

Which he has again failed to do, meaning all eyes will now turn to Goodell and his testimony on Wednesday, to see if there is anything in the form of progress made regarding Snyder and his continued involvement with the NFL as owner of the Washington Commanders.