Commanders QB Carson Wentz 'Has Enough Talent' to Maximize WR Terry McLaurin

The Washington Commanders trade for quarterback Carson Wentz hasn't been the most celebrated move of the offseason.

Past issues with the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts are behind him, and if Wentz can capitalize on having the best arsenal of offensive weapons he's had to date, then Washington could be one of the more surprising teams of the year.

Of course, one of those weapons is star receiver Terry McLaurin, who we've yet to see in action with his new quarterback.

Once they do connect, assuming a contract gets done in the next 30 days or so, we'll start to see the full potential the duo possesses.

A duo ranked at the bottom of new quarterback and receiver combinations.

"I don't love the pairing with Carson Wentz," wrote NFL.com when ranking Wentz and McLaurin 10th out of 10 new quarterback and receiver combinations. "The former Colts quarterback actually graded out well on his deep passing score last season. That bodes well for his connection with McLaurin, whose 13.4 air yards per target was third-highest in the NFL last season among players with at least 100 targets."

Division rival Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ranks seventh on the list with his new receiver A.J. Brown by way of a trade with the Tennessee Titans.

A top-five ranked duo who may not even see the field in 2022 if recent rumors are to be believed are new Cleveland Browns teammates quarterback Deshaun Watson and receiver Amari Cooper.

This list is one more reminder that nobody expects much out of the Wentz-led Washington Commanders this season. A team that won seven games with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback after Ryan Fitzpatrick's injury in the first quarter of the season.

As NFL.com continued, "When protected, Wentz has enough talent to get the ball to a playmaker like McLaurin. If McLaurin can gobble up stats with a patchwork of quarterbacks including Taylor Heinicke, a diminished Alex Smith and Colt McCoy, he can undoubtedly pull Wentz along."

Still, if Wentz proves to be more truck than trailer, this Commanders offense could really surprise some people.