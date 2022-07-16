Commanders DT Jonathan Allen Gives Washington 'Big Leadership Component'

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is coming off the best season of his career last season.

A year ago, Allen signed a four-year, $72 million extension which begins this season.

Now a six-year pro, Allen is the longest-tenured member of the Washington defense and is seen as a primary leader for the unit.

Given Allen's success, he was listed as the 10th-best defensive tackle in the league based on a survey curated by ESPN, which polled 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players.

Allen makes his first appearance in the top 10 after edging out Leonard Williams and many others due to his consistency. He has always been a high-level tackle, but a career-high 9.0 sacks earned him his first Pro Bowl last season. The Commanders needed more pass-rushing with Chase Young out, and they got it from Allen.

"He played really well last year, and he also gives them a big leadership component," an NFC exec said. "He does everything the way you want, from the way he plays the position to the way he leads."

Allen had a 12.1% pass rush win rate last year from the interior (eighth in the NFL), and he recorded 34 pressures overall.

Those who ranked ahead of Allen were Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee Titans), Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs), DeForest Buckner (Indianapolis Colts), Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers), Kenny Clark (Green Bay Packers), Vita Vea (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Arik Armstead (San Francisco 49ers) and Grady Jarrett (Atlanta Falcons).

If Allen continues along his upward trajectory and showcases that "big leadership component," he could find himself higher on this list a year from now.