Daron Payne vs. Phidarian Mathis: Commanders Biggest Training Camp Position Battle?

With Washington Commanders training camp starting today, players will now compete for their spot on the 53-man roster and a high place on the depth chart.

The Commanders selected Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis in the second round this past offseason and the former Crimson Tide product could possibly compete for a starting role with incumbent defensive tackle Daron Payne.

CBS Sports writes that a battle between the two defensive tackles can be something to watch out for and highlights it for Washington’s training camp sessions:

“Washington drafted yet another defensive lineman from Alabama and the latest selection could ultimately unseat his former teammate. Mathis was taken in the second round and will be competing with the former No. 13 overall selection. Payne is entering the final year of his rookie contract and it sounds as though the team is already bracing for his departure.

The Commanders have already paid a hefty sum to interior defender Jonathan Allen. Edge rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young will be eligible for extensions in the next few years as well. It is difficult to envision Washington meeting Payne's contract demands knowing that larger entanglements are on the horizon. For those reasons, the coaching staff may be inclined to give Mathis a longer look during the regular season.”

With Payne reaching the end of his rookie contract and the team already shelling out a hefty extension to Jonathan Allen, the rookie Mathis might have a fast track to replace Payne by the end of the season. Or by the end of the summer.