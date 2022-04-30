Skip to main content
NFL Draft

'My Big Bros': Alabama's Phidarian Mathis Joins Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne in Washington

First words from the newest Commanders defensive tackle

ASHBURN, Va. -- The closer we got to the NFL Draft the more we heard about Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne potentially being moved by the end of the weekend. 

After the selection of Phidarian Mathis from Alabama, that speculation is going to gain a lot more steam moving deeper into Day 2 and into Day 3. 

Martin Mayhew

Washington Commanders general manager, Martin Mayhew

Ron Rivera

Washington Commanders head coach, Ron Rivera

Jack Del Rio

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator, Jack Del Rio

Meeting with local media via Zoom after being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Mathis said, "It's a big blessing (and) I'm just happy to be part of a great team."

Like the selection of Jahan Dotson in the first round, this one struck some as confusing as well, or surprising at a minimum. 

And like Dotson, Mathis was among those taken back by the selection. 

"I was thinking somewhere in the third round," Mathis said when asked when he expected to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. "That's just the feedback we (were) getting."

Mathis isn't the first Alabama defensive lineman to be drafted by Washington, and will now join veterans Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne - pending resolution of those rumors - something the rookie is looking forward to when he gets to Washington. 

"Those (are) my big bros," Mathis said. "I just talked to Jonathan Allen...and Payne, we talk all the time. It's a blessing to be back with Payne and also getting a chance to play with Jonathan Allen...I can't wait to get around those guys."

USATSI_17825001

Washington Commanders draft pick, Phidarian Mathis

N4P2E5FW7RHLRAK5EA35LNRFTQ

Washington Commanders draft pick, Phidarian Mathis

USATSI_17435964

Washington Commanders draft pick, Phidarian Mathis

We'll have to see whether or not Mathis really gets to reunite with Payne, but we know he'll certainly get a chance to play with Allen who left Alabama for the NFL prior to his arrival to the storied program.

Due to an inability to locate an updated cap, Mathis made his first appearance in front of the media with a hat with just the word 'Washington' on it. 

I'm sure the team will get that fixed soon enough, and he'll get plenty of experience wearing a proper lid for the Washington Commanders.

