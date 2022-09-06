Commanders Coach Ryan Kerrigan Keeps 'Competitive' Edge in New Role

Ryan Kerrigan is back with the Washington Commanders, but he's here for a different purpose in his second stint with the franchise.

After rushing the passer and climbing up all the way to No. 2 on the franchise's all-time sack list for a decade, Kerrigan is back to coach the current defensive ends to do what he did so well for so long ... and some of those players include his former teammates.

Earlier this offseason, Kerrigan, 34, signed a one-day contract with the Commanders, the same franchise that drafted him 16th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. Kerrigan always wanted to get into coaching, and it turned out his former team provided a perfect fit.

"I didn't anticipate an opportunity to come so quick because of the timing of it, being that it was right in late July, but I'm really thankful," Kerrigan said. "Coach Rivera gave me this opportunity and I'm just hoping to prove him right.”

Ron Rivera, who coached Kerrigan in 2020, knew that his former linebacker would be a positive addition to the coaching staff.

"The one thing about Ryan is that from the time I got here and watched him in 2020, just how much of a true pro he is," Rivera said. "A veteran pro. A guy that does things the right way takes care of himself the right way. I think that'll be very important to our young guys to learn from his example and his experience."

Kerrigan will lead a young unit, but one that can be very talented if they are coached right and remain healthy.

Kerrigan will make his coaching debut for the Commanders Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

