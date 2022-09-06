Commanders QB Carson Wentz Faces Familiar Foe in Jaguars Coach Doug Pederson

The last time Doug Pederson was the head coach of an NFL team, he lost the 2020 season finale to Ron Rivera. In his return, Pederson leads the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 season opener against Rivera's Washington Commanders.

Pederson's quarterback in his final coached game with the Philadelphia Eagles was Carson Wentz, but in this meeting, Wentz is flipping side to Rivera's team. Rivera believes Wentz's experience with Pederson helps them this week against the Jaguars.

"The insights that Carson can give us are or has already given us is huge," Rivera said. "And so, you know, we'll take that to heart, but we'll take it for what it's worth. I mean, it's more about what they've got planned for us than what they've done.”

Rivera is 3-1 against Pederson in his coaching career, but the Commanders coach doesn't want to underestimate the Jaguars, who despite finishing with the league's worst record the past two seasons, isn't an opponent Washington is taking lightly.

"I know they're very well coached," Rivera said. "I've had the opportunity to be around Doug [Pederson] and I know who Doug is. Doug's got a tremendous resume as well, not just as a coach, but as a player and he's had a great deal of success."

"I think this is going to be a much better team than people give them credit for,” Rivera said.

The Jaguars play the Commanders Sunday at 1 p.m.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.