A combination of size, speed and agility, Alabama's Brian Robinson Jr. very well could be added to the Washington Commanders' backfield

Would the Washington Commanders consider adding a running back in the upcoming draft? That depends on how the team feels with Carson Wentz as its starting quarterback.

Wentz is going to be the full-time starter this fall in Washington. Last season, the Indianapolis Colts finished 9-8, but the offense was more so catered around the rushing attack of Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor. Wentz finished 18th among passers in yards and 10th in touchdown passes.

Although the Commanders have high-hopes for Antonio Gibson, adding a complementary runner known for power might benefit Scott Turner's play-calling and limit the opportunities for Wentz to cause a turnover. One thing known about Dan Snyder is his infatuation of players from Alabama.

It's why the Commanders hosting former Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. for a top-30 visit isn't that much of a surprise. He's an enticing prospect to add to their backfield to say the least.

Robinson is one of the older players in this year's class, meaning expectations for him to contribute right away will be high. Patience has never been an issue for the former Crimson Tide as he waited his turn to see reps.

When Robinson arrived on campus, a mere drive from his childhood home, Henry had just finished his first year in the NFL. Instead of transferring to see immediate production, Robinson waited behind Damien Harris and Najee Harris, recording no more than 96 carries on the year.

In his first season as the lead runner, Robinson shined in similar fashion to those who preceded him. Averaging five yards per play, the senior recorded for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns off 272 carries.

The wear and tear that usually comes with running backs at Alabama isn't there for Robinson. For his career, he recorded just 545 carries and has played in only 597 total snaps. To put that into comparison with others, Damien Harris recorded roughly 529 snaps in three years.

Najee Harris, the Doak Walker winner in 2020, recorded 718 snaps in four years.

A sturdy punisher-type runner, Robinson enjoys playing through contact. His 6-1, 228-pound frame gives him the ability to maintain balance and break through arm tackles at the first and second. He led the SEC last year with 79 forced missed tackles after initial contact.

A projected Day 3 selection, Robinson's tools should allow him to transition to the NFL without limitations. Although his upright running style could be a problem early on, this isn't to say that Smith can't fix the weakness in his game.

Keep in mind that Tennessee Titans star Derek Henry's biggest knock coming out of Alabama was his height when rushing the football. He recorded three consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns and likely would have recorded a fourth if not for a regular season-ending foot injury.

Washington finished 12th in rushing last season with a primary combination of Gibson and JD McKissic. Both are set to return this season, but McKissic is best utilized as a receiver rather than runner.

Of course, a three-man rushing attack with the ability to win via size, speed and hands might be enough to put Washington in the driver's seat of the NFC East. And if Robinson is the power need to pair with Gibson's speed and McKissic's hands, adding him somewhere among Saturday's selection might become a priority for Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew.