'We Got More Physical': Commanders GM Martin Mayhew Rolls Toughness Onto Roster

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders had a clear intention when they came into draft weekend.

"We got tougher as a football team today," Mayhew said after wrapping up his second day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

"I think we got more physical," Mayhew continued while head coach Ron Rivera nodded in firm agreement beside him.

Seeking toughness and the establishment of a more physical roster, the Commanders' brain trust targeted the Alabama Crimson Tide football program drafting defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis and running back Brian Robinson Jr.

"You play in the SEC and you play against the teams that you play and you know that these are legit guys," Rivera said about Mathis. "You're grading 'em against NFL quality players. So you feel good about what his potential is and what he can do for us."

As Mathis was playing against NFL caliber talent in college, so was Robinson, and both of them were big reasons the Crimson Tide were in strong contention for yet another National Championship in 2021.

"I watched their games against Georgia and...against Auburn, stuff like that. And when you see production against teams like that, you feel very good about the evaluation you're doing," Rivera said about going back to Alabama to draft Robinson. "As far as Brian's concerned, love the physical downhill style. I saw that stat flash that this is a guy that breaks tackles over 800 yards after contact. That's pretty impressive."

While all of this sounds great on the surface of course, the question is just how much either rookie will get on the field.

Mathis is excited to be joining former teammate Daron Payne and former Alabama great Jonathan Allen, but both of them will stand in his way as he tries to get on the field.

For Robinson, playing with Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic means he'll have to prove himself capable to earn snaps. Oh, and Jaret Patterson is looking to continue building on his relatively impressive rookie season as well.

Something we may be concerned about on the outside, but Rivera is not.

"The big thing is you've gotta be able to have a different type of effect on the game," Rivera said about the stable of backs on his roster now. "If this game's gonna get downhill and physical and really grind it out, you want to be able to mix it in with somebody else. They may not get 20 carries, but just to change up the different type of physicality, the nature that he's gonna bring, you feel good about it."

Playtime may not be clear for the newest Washington Commanders, but clearly, the team is intent on becoming a team that can swing haymakers with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles in an effort to climb back up the NFC East standings.

A tougher team for 2022.