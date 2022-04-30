'It Felt Amazing': Commanders RB Brian Robinson Adds Versatility to Washington Backfield

ASHBURN, Va. -- The first round of every NFL Draft is the sexiest of them all as teams like the Washington Commanders look for that one player who will forever set the franchise on a winning path.

But the truth of the matter is those players who contribute to extended winning often come from the middle rounds.

Players like Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr., who brings a different dynamic to an already impactful position group.

Washington Commanders draft pick, Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. Washington Commanders draft pick, Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. Washington Commanders draft pick, Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr.

"I was just excited," Robinson said in his first meeting with Washington media via Zoom. "I was in much conversation with them. I had a Top 30 visit with them recently...just to get the call, it felt amazing."

Fans of the team should be excited as well, gaining a player who can add a valuable amount of strength in the running game that was missing in 2021 with the departure of Peyton Barber.

"Obviously with me being a bigger back, I choose to be physical in my run game, just wear defenses down," Robinson said about his playstyle. "But I can be elusive, I can make the defenders miss...I can pick up the blitz also. And I can be effective out of the backfield if needed."

Versatility is the key to getting on the field as a position player as the more a guy can do, the better chance his coordinator will figure out a solid way to use him.

And Robinson's claims aren't just bravado.

On top of rushing for over 1,000 yards in 14 games last season, Robinson also added nearly 300 yards in the passing game. Impressive considering he played with two Top 50 wide receivers in this year's NFL Draft.

And while Robinson is excited to get his NFL career started, he's learned the valuable art of patience after waiting to start at Alabama and waiting to get picked near the end of Day 2 in this year's draft.

"It was difficult sometimes," Robinson said about waiting to start with the Crimson Tide. "But I was playing next to a lot of talented guys. Just seeing those guys kind of develop also and take their talent to the next level, just kind of made me appreciate being in the room with those guys...I knew it'll all be worth it as long as I just put the time and the work into it."

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images Washington Commanders running back, Antonio Gibson John Fisher/Getty Images Washington Commanders running back, J.D. McKissic Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images Washington Commanders running back, Jaret Patterson

This will be a virtue Robinson may need playing alongside Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic who have both carved out dedicated roles in the NFL, and Jaret Patterson who had impressive flashes in his rookie year, last season.

Given his difference in style from what the team already has though, something tells me Washington Commanders fans will be seeing this 'Bama back rolling for their team sooner rather than later.