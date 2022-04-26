Skip to main content

Commanders Host Houston DT Logan Hall; Daron Payne Replacement?

The Commanders could look to draft a defensive tackle early in the draft this weekend.

Defensive line isn't the biggest need for the Washington Commanders' draft this year, but it is a position to keep an eye on.

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (DL11) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Hall

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (DL11) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Hall

Oct 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Cougars defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) sacks Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt (7) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Hall

With starting DT Daron Payne likely heading out of town following the season, the team is doing its homework on defensive linemen, including Houston DT Logan Hall.

The Commanders hosted Hall for a private workout earlier in the offseason, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

Hall, 21, went to Houston after starring at Belton High School, which is north of Austin. He played in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2018 and started in the team's Armed Forces Bowl game against Army. As a sophomore, he started three of 12 games played (14 tackles, two for loss) and started seven of eight games in 2020, playing as a defensive end/tackle in Houston's 3-4 scheme.

As a senior, the 6-6 lineman garnered first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors with a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss with 6.5 sacks over 12 starts in 13 games.

After a strong performance at the NFL Combine, Hall is projected by most to be available in the second round, but has the potential to be a first-round sleeper.

Each NFL team is allotted only 30 official visits with college prospects. Obviously, not all visits lead to draft selections. However, any invite may signal what direction the Commanders might be going with their draft strategy.

Daron Payne

Daron Payne

Chase Young Daron Payne Harass Wentz © Geoff Burke -USA TODAY Sports

Daron Payne, Chase Young pressure Carson Wentz

Daron Payne SF -

Daron Payne tackles Tevin Coleman

Washington's defensive line was strong last season, giving up just the 8th-fewest yards on the ground. That can be credited towards having several high picks on the defensive side of the trenches, and with Payne likely on his way out, using a high pick on his replacement could be a wise move.

