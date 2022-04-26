Commanders Host Houston DT Logan Hall; Daron Payne Replacement?

The Commanders could look to draft a defensive tackle early in the draft this weekend.

Defensive line isn't the biggest need for the Washington Commanders' draft this year, but it is a position to keep an eye on.

With starting DT Daron Payne likely heading out of town following the season, the team is doing its homework on defensive linemen, including Houston DT Logan Hall.

The Commanders hosted Hall for a private workout earlier in the offseason, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

Hall, 21, went to Houston after starring at Belton High School, which is north of Austin. He played in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2018 and started in the team's Armed Forces Bowl game against Army. As a sophomore, he started three of 12 games played (14 tackles, two for loss) and started seven of eight games in 2020, playing as a defensive end/tackle in Houston's 3-4 scheme.

As a senior, the 6-6 lineman garnered first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors with a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss with 6.5 sacks over 12 starts in 13 games.

After a strong performance at the NFL Combine, Hall is projected by most to be available in the second round, but has the potential to be a first-round sleeper.

Each NFL team is allotted only 30 official visits with college prospects. Obviously, not all visits lead to draft selections. However, any invite may signal what direction the Commanders might be going with their draft strategy.

Washington's defensive line was strong last season, giving up just the 8th-fewest yards on the ground. That can be credited towards having several high picks on the defensive side of the trenches, and with Payne likely on his way out, using a high pick on his replacement could be a wise move.