How Can Washington Find Defensive Line Depth?
The Washington Commanders have one of the top defensive lines in the league. The four across the front are strong but the depth has helped take it to the next level. In 2022, Washington will not have that depth and will have to look for it elsewhere.
The Commanders saw Tim Settle sign with the Buffalo Bills before they decided to release Matt Ioannidis. Just like that, both of the key reserves for Washington along the defensive line are gone. The team did sign former Buffalo Bills defensive end Efe Obada, but depth on the defensive line is still a need for the Commanders.
For the starters, the Commanders exercised Payne's fifth-year option for 2022. Jonathan Allen is signed for four more years. Both Montez Sweat and Chase Young have to be viewed as long-term pieces on the edge. This leaves Payne as the odd man out, so the Commanders have to decide what they will do.
This makes drafting a young defensive lineman that much more important. A late-round defensive lineman could end up being a depth piece that the team needs over the course of 17 games.
It is highly unlikely that Washington spends money on a defensive lineman in free agency. It would make sense to wait for the draft and build that way. As for Payne's situation, the Commanders should be willing to keep the big body in the middle. With Settle and Ioannidis out of the mix, this makes Payne even more valuable.
When healthy, this is a defensive line that can cause problems in many ways. Now, it is important to find some other pieces that can be plugged in as reserves.