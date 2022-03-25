Skip to main content

How Can Washington Find Defensive Line Depth?

The Commander lost two key members of their defensive line this offseason.

The Washington Commanders have one of the top defensive lines in the league. The four across the front are strong but the depth has helped take it to the next level. In 2022, Washington will not have that depth and will have to look for it elsewhere.

Matt Ioannidis
Tim Settle © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Daron Payne

The Commanders saw Tim Settle sign with the Buffalo Bills before they decided to release Matt Ioannidis. Just like that, both of the key reserves for Washington along the defensive line are gone. The team did sign former Buffalo Bills defensive end Efe Obada, but depth on the defensive line is still a need for the Commanders.

For the starters, the Commanders exercised Payne's fifth-year option for 2022. Jonathan Allen is signed for four more years. Both Montez Sweat and Chase Young have to be viewed as long-term pieces on the edge. This leaves Payne as the odd man out, so the Commanders have to decide what they will do.

This makes drafting a young defensive lineman that much more important. A late-round defensive lineman could end up being a depth piece that the team needs over the course of 17 games.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_15365981
Play

Commanders Sign Ex-Panthers, Bills Defensive End to 1-Year Deal

The Panthers-Commanders pipeline continues.

By Jeremy Brener1 minute ago
1 minute ago
NFL Draft Stage
Play

NFL Announces Dares for Kansas City as 2023 Draft Host

Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Washington Football Staff19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Desmond Ridder
Play

Should Commanders Draft & Develop Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder?

The Washington Commanders are one of several teams in attendance for Cincinnati's Pro Day headlined by quarterback Desmond Ridder.

By Coty Davis21 hours ago
21 hours ago
jonathan allen
Chase Young
Montez Sweat

It is highly unlikely that Washington spends money on a defensive lineman in free agency. It would make sense to wait for the draft and build that way. As for Payne's situation, the Commanders should be willing to keep the big body in the middle. With Settle and Ioannidis out of the mix, this makes Payne even more valuable.

When healthy, this is a defensive line that can cause problems in many ways. Now, it is important to find some other pieces that can be plugged in as reserves.

USATSI_15365981
News

Commanders Sign Ex-Panthers, Bills Defensive End to 1-Year Deal

By Jeremy Brener1 minute ago
NFL Draft Stage
News

NFL Announces Dares for Kansas City as 2023 Draft Host

By Washington Football Staff19 hours ago
Desmond Ridder
News

Should Commanders Draft & Develop Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder?

By Coty Davis21 hours ago
Landon Collins Cart © Brad Mills 2020 Oct 25
News

Where Do Commanders Rank in NFL for Salaries Paid to Injured Players?

By Timm Hamm22 hours ago
brady
News

Football vs. Fútbol: Will NFL Bend Schedule for FIFA World Cup?

By Jeremy Brener23 hours ago
USATSI_17064418
News

NFL Mock Draft: Could Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton Fall to Washington?

By Greg PatutoMar 24, 2022
USATSI_17827076
News

NFL Mock Draft: Should Washington Trade Up For Charles Cross?

By Greg PatutoMar 24, 2022
USATSI_16612734
News

Cornelius Lucas Commanders Signing OFFICIAL: New Contract Details

By Greg PatutoMar 24, 2022