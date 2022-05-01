Commanders Draft: What's Jahan Dotson's Greatest Strength?

We spoke with our friends at All Penn State for answers.

"Who?" and "Where did he come from?" were probably two of the questions Washington Commanders fans asked themselves when it was announced that Jahan Dotson was the team's pick at No. 16.

Without many crumbs linking Dotson to the Commanders, fans are researching and doing their homework on the newest slot receiver this weekend.

For part of the homework, we asked an expert. All Penn State publisher Mark Wogenrich graciously answered some questions we had about one of the newest draftees.

1) Were you surprised to see Dotson go as high as he did?

Yes, a little, simply because many NFL teams place such value on a receiver’s size. Obviously, Dotson added size through four years at Penn State, but he arrived in State College weighing about 150 pounds. Coach James Franklin often said that Dotson needed to get bigger to withstand the Big Ten schedule, and Dotson notably didn’t get seriously injured during his college career. I thought that maybe a team like Kansas City or Green Bay would draft Dotson later in the first round. But Washington seems sure that they got value for him at No. 16.

2) What made Dotson a first round pick and why is he one of the best, if not the best, receiver in the draft?

Few receivers in Penn State history have shown the elite hands Dotson possesses. He caught 143 passes the past two seasons (including the nine-game 2020 season) with two drops from a quarterback whose accuracy best could be described as inconsistent. He caught everything: throws high, low, behind his back, at his knees, even some that required one hand. Dotson just doesn’t drop anything. He also adapts quickly. He was a slot receiver as a freshman but earned a starting role because he learned to play outside in less than a week.

3) What are Dotson's biggest weaknesses?

His limits primarily are physical. You’ll hear size, of course, and how that translates into getting off the line of scrimmage in press coverage. He’s certainly 40-yard-dash fast (he ran a 4.33 at Penn State) but will he run away from NFL defensive backs?

4) What's his absolute ceiling in the NFL?

I truly think he’s 100-catch receiver who can make Pro Bowls. Though he might not score breathtaking touchdowns, he’ll convert a ton of first downs.

5) What do you think his career will project into? Is there a pro player you can compare him to?

Ron Rivera compared Dotson to DeSean Jackson, a reference I liked. Jackson probably would have won beaten Dotson in the 100 during his prime, but Dotson could be every bit as productive as Jackson was. Watch for Dotson on punt returns, too. Penn State mostly asked him to make fair catches, but he has a lot of potential there.