NFL Draft: Commanders Select Penn State WR Jahan Dotson
After trading back five picks with the New Orleans Saints, the Washington Commanders selected wide receiver Jahan Dotson from Penn State.
The selection of Dotson gives the Commanders another weapon for their new quarterback Carson Wentz, who the team traded for this past February. It also gives the team a true running mate with McLaurin, who has been one of the best receivers since entering the league in 2019.
McLaurin is also working on signing a contract extension this offseason. While this decision to draft Dotson doesn't mean the team will or won't sign him, it gives the team flexibility moving in either direction moving forward.
Dotson stands 5-11 and weighs 183 pounds, so he'll be expected to play the slot receiver role alongside McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.
Dotson, 22, spent four years at Penn State and enjoyed his greatest year in his senior season. He caught 91 passes for 1182 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Dotson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in February and is expected to add a lot of juice to Washington's offense.
He had just two drops during his time at Penn State, and should be a reliable option for Wentz in the offense this fall.
With this pick, Washington checks off one of its biggest needs in the draft and will now look to add a safety or linebacker either by trading into the final few picks of the first round or when the team is on the clock again at No. 47.