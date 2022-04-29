Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Who Should Commanders Take On Day 2?

With more picks in hand, Washington could land some impact players on Friday

The Washington Commanders doubled their Day 2 NFL Draft capital when they traded out from pick No. 11 with the New Orleans Saints. 

Jahan Dotson

Washington Commanders wide receiver, Jahan Dotson

Ron Rivera

Washington Commanders head coach, Ron Rivera

Martin Mayhew

Washington Commanders general manager, Martin Mayhew

With plenty of options on the board, and needs to fill, lets mock Day 2 for the Washington Commanders and see what we come up with!

Round 2, Pick 47

There's been talk maybe Washington could look to trade defensive lineman Daron Payne this draft weekend. 

If a player like UConn's Travis Jones is available at No. 47, then that's a guy the team could certainly look to add, with intentions of shipping Payne elsewhere for more draft capital in this year's proceedings. 

However, in this mock, he goes two picks earlier to the Baltimore Ravens, so that plan is put on pause for the moment. 

Instead, we put a playmaker to run in the secondary with a guy who can do a little bit of everything. 

The Pick: Jalen Pitre, DB, Baylor

Round 3, Pick 98

Having to wait to pick 98 is a little painful, but there are still talented players to choose from as we close out Day 2. 

Linebacker Brian Asamoah from Oklahoma would have been a highly targeted prospect here, but comes off the board two picks earlier to the Denver Broncos. 

As much as we need linebacker help in Washington, I can't force the reach here, so that group will have to wait until Day 3 while we add talent to the offensive line that may help us push 2021 draft pick Sam Cosmi inside to guard. 

The Pick: Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State

Picking between Pitre and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker was the harder of the two decisions, and if the Commanders go to the position on Day 2 it'll depend on which features their looking for in that prospect. 

Either would be able to contribute. 

Jalen Pitre

Baylor defensive back, Jalen Pitre (No. 8)

Kellen Diesch

Arizona State offensive tackle, Kellen Diesch

Chad Muma

Wyoming linebacker, Chad Muma

Having bypassed linebacker in Round 2 however, a little buyer's remorse set in, and if I were less transparent about the process, I may call a do-over to nab Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma and address the secondary later. 

In the interest of transparency, this is the mock as it went down in real-time, so this is what I present to you. 

Now, we just wait to see what the real Washington Commanders do, on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

