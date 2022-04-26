Skip to main content

Drake London Visits Commanders: WR Help For Carson Wentz?

The USC wideout has shown interest from several NFL teams

The Washington Commanders have questions heading into this week's NFL Draft. In the middle of what can only be categorized as a mini-rebuild, the team has several holes to fill on both sides of the ball.

From linebacker to safety to the offensive line, general manager Martin Mayhew and coach Ron Rivera have their hands full with which positions and college players to prioritize with their six draft picks.

But the biggest question will be what to do with the No. 11 overall pick.

USC wide receiver Drake London is widely considered to be one of the top receivers available to NFL teams this year, and he's expected to be selected in the first round. He visited with the Commanders on April 19.

London has all the tools a team could want in a No. 1 wideout. Great hands, polished route running, and a physical presence are all valuable assets for an NFL receiver. The only knock against him is his speed, but history tells us great speed isn't required to make a great receiver.

At least three teams have had private visits with him ahead of this week's draft. Teams are allowed private visits and workouts with up to 30 prospects ahead of the draft.

The Cowboys, Jets, and Commanders have all met with London, but Dallas doesn’t pick until No. 24, well behind the Jets and Commanders who sit at No. 10 and No. 11, respectively. 

The Falcons are another team who have at least expressed interest in London, and they'll pick at No. 8. 

Wherever London ends up, he'll be expected to be an immediate contributor, and that team certainly could be the Commanders. With the future of current Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin in question in Washington, the Commanders will need all the help they can get at the position as weapons for the newly-acquired Carson Wentz at quarterback.

With London's skills, he could fit very well in Washington.

